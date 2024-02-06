Opening ourselves for growth

By Mia Pohlman

A farmer sees the tired, hardened soil that is ready to be seeded once more, soil counted on for the harvest he needs. He knows it does not bear fruit overnight. So, the farmer first invests his time, labor and love into plowing the patch, breaking up the earth and turning it over, exposing the soft underside that weathered the winter below the cracked surface. The hardened ground served its purpose, and now its thawing as Earth tilts toward the sun gives the farmer permission, says it's time.

Jesus understood gardening, John writes in 15:5. Jesus talks to his friends after supper, saying, "I am the vine, you are the branches. Whoever remains in me and I in him will bear much fruit, because without me you can do nothing." He knows: the effects of sin are their own punishment. We know sin causes unhappiness, brokenness, separation from God, ourselves and others. It is a shrinking, a withering, a closing in to ourselves.

Thomas Merton, sitting in a field perhaps, reflecting on identity, wrote, "Therefore each particular being, in its individuality, its concrete nature and entity, with all its own characteristics and its private qualities and its own inviolable identity gives glory to God by being precisely what He wants it to be here and now, in the circumstances ordained for it by His Love and His infinite Art." In this reflection that ends up in a collection entitled "New Seeds of Contemplation," Merton goes on to write people are co-creators of our lives with God, and we must seek God to shed our false selves and become our true self, bringing the most glory to God. God, the vine, is the only one who can teach us to find God, the only one in whom we can abide to bear fruit.