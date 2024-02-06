Opal Johnson celebrates 100th birthday

Opal Johnson of Advance, Missouri, celebrated her 100th birthday Jan. 22. Students from Crowley Ridge Mennonite School serenaded Johnson with songs of faith followed by a hearty extended version of "Happy birthday." They presented bouquets of flowers and hand-crafted brithday cards that included Bible verses. This was followed by long-time neighbor Theresa Jansen, a retired school teacher, presenting a framed resolution from Missouri House of Reprssentatives prepared by State Rep. Wayne Morse. Custom-made cards from fifth grade students at Bell City, Missouri, school were added to the celebration. More cards were received from numerous friends and relatives in the St. Louis area and as far away as Texas. Opan and her sister Sylvia were raised on the family farm that dates back to 1897 by a widowed grandfather, single mother and three supporting uncles. She attended the Little Rock grade school and still has her class ring and hardbound high school diploma from Bell City High School with her name and graduation year embossed on it. Submitted by Dan Johnson