Online resources for genealogy: Some basics

Many of the resources contemporary family historians consult are available online, with more digitized every year. I will focus in the next columns on finding and using online sources.

First, there are keyboard “tricks” that assist in your use of web sites and the internet. If you are on a website, in addition to using the “PgDn” or “PgUp” keys, you can easily scroll down the page by pressing “Spacebar,” and up the page using “Shift” and “Spacebar.” Similarly, you can scroll down by pressing “CTRL” and “End”. (You accomplish the same task on an Apple computer using “Command” and “End”.) The screen image of a page can be enlarged by pressing “CTRL” and “+”, reduced by pressing “CTRL” and “- ", or returned to original size by pressing “CTRL” and “0” (zero).

A shortcut to viewing full screen is the F11 key on a PC or “CTRL” and “COMMAND + T” on an Apple. Genealogists often need to locate words or text strings on websites. Bring up the search bar on a PC using “CTRL” and “F”, and on an Apple using “COMMAND” and “SHFT + T”. Having several screens open at the same time is often useful, and you can use “ALT + TAB” to switch between them.

The most useful keyboard feature is the Print Screen key (PrtScn). If you press this key, the computer stores the image of your current screen in your clipboard. You can paste this image in a document, PowerPoint presentation or photo editor, and edit or crop it as needed. If you have a recent version of Windows, type “WINDOWS+U”, then click on “KEYBOARD”, then toggle off the “Print Screen shortcut”.

Chances are you already use Copy and Paste. To use this feature, highlight the material on a website you want to save, right click on it and select “Copy”. Then move it to a file or document where you want it, right click and select “Paste”. “CTRL + C” is a shortcut for “Copy”, and “CTRL + V” is a shortcut for “Paste”.