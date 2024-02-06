Online resources for genealogy II: Queries and types of websites

The ability to craft a useful query is vital if you want to get the information you need via a message board, email exchange, chat room or other social media platform. In general, good queries should have a name, at least approximate dates, location(s) and a question that has an end point.

Here is an example of an unfocused query and a better alternative. First: “Anyone researching Smiths in Podunk County? I think they were in Missouri, but it may have been Illinois. Looking for everything you have.” The problems with this query include asking for a bunch on a common surname, no good focus on a given name and location (just a guess) and being completely open-ended. That is, how would anyone know when they had the answer? Better: “My ancestors John and Mary Smith came to Podunk County ca. 1810. They appear in Any County, Texas, in 1858. Did John purchase land in Podunk County?” This is a good specific query, it names individuals, location and approximate date, and focuses on a land record between about 1810 and 1860.

Many family historians beginning their research think that all relevant records are in digital format online. The main ones are for most locales, but there are many that are not only unavailable online, but may only be available in the original paper format. Another mistaken impression is that most families have accurate online trees. In my experience, nearly all have at least some mistakes, and over half (if not more) are so inaccurate that they only provide clues to further research. A major problem is that many inexperienced genealogists simply copy or repeat other online trees. Repetition makes them no more accurate! My motto when it comes to online family information is the old Cold War adage of, “Trust, but verify.” In some cases, “Don’t trust, and do better!”

Genealogical websites include information based on content. Some are compiled lists of links to other websites with actual records. Local societies maintain genealogical websites in many cases, and these sites have information of local interest. An early effort in this regard was the USGenWeb ( usgenweb.org/ ), established in 1996. Its goal is to provide free online resources for genealogy for every state and county. A number of these sites still exist and receive regular updates, but many are “dead.”