Online daters looking for connection

LONDON -- While taboos surrounding online dating are long gone, some of today's app users are sick of the endless swiping and virtual pen-paling that leads nowhere when it comes to long-term relationships, according to industry leaders who are responding with new ways to get users off their phones and out meeting people in the real world.

David Vermeulen is one such leader. His Inner Circle, launched in 2012, is more closely curating users looking for meaningful connections, and he's hosting offline events in cities around the globe to help make that happen among his more than 2 million members. He said he saw a big shift in online dating attitudes toward the end of the decade as some people have become "Tinder tired."

"They really now are looking for something more serious, something more genuine," Vermeulen said.

Justin McLeod, who launched Hinge in 2011, shares Vermeulen's view dating apps should be focused on getting people offline. Hinge's tag line is the app "designed to be deleted."

In 2016, Hinge intentionally removed the swipe option to encourage more interaction. When they were told that people felt overwhelmed by their number of choices, they created a "most compatible" function. That, he said, "really helps people focus and get out on dates faster."

The Inner Circle plans to add a "Let's Meet" button to speed up the pathway from app to real-life date.

"If you both click it, you can within the chat select days and venues that we propose and then you can go on a date really quickly. And I mean going out for a coffee. I mean, that's the first step. But for a lot of people, it's quite a big step and we tried to make that much more easy," Vermeulen said.

His app also plans to add an automated response to anyone who just messages "Hi" as an introduction, which he said is often a dead-end to dating.

"We're gonna say, OK, this is not the best start for a conversation. You have to do better," Vermeulen said.