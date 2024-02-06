One who sees all

By Jeff Long

An old man, posture hunched by osteoporosis, makes his way down a corridor. The nurses don't know much about him, except he's a bit eccentric. They don't know what he did for a living. They don't know his accomplishments. They don't know the risks he took.

The preceding paragraph could be written about virtually any elderly gentleman. Or lady, for that matter. Most of the time, we only know what we see. We are governed too often by our assumptions about age. But there is far more in an elderly person than what our eyes tell us. That is, if we bothered to look. That is, if we weren't looking down all the time. That is, if we didn't assume what's on our cell phone screens is far more interesting than the living history right in front of us.

I used to work in a retirement community. I didn't love the job; it was impossible to make a success of it. But I did love the people. Seniors are the most interesting people on the planet. They've seen and done everything -- and most are too modest to boast. When I'm with seniors -- and I am rapidly approaching that designation myself -- I feel comforted. Where they are is where I'm going. If they can live with grace, with dignity, yes, even with happiness -- as the vast majority do -- then maybe I can relax a bit. It's all going to be OK.