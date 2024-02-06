One step at a time

In the recent weeks after school, you could find a handful of robotics team students crowding around pieces of metal, screws, wires, gears and more trying to put them all together to create a functioning robot in Ms. West's classroom at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High.

This year is the second time the Junior High "TigerTech" team is going to the Missouri Middle School VEX State Championship.

"They have an innate desire to make it happen," Julianna West, science teacher and team coach said about the students.

West said that students are able to join the club and team with whatever skills or knowledge on the topic, and she wants everyone to leave with more knowledge than they came in with. She also teaches a class on robotics, the only one offered in the district, which does not require prior knowledge either.

The club, team and class started in the 2019-2020 school year. Right before the pandemic began, the team went to two VEX competitions for the first time. The first event ranked them high enough to move onto state when competing against middle schoolers and high schoolers. At the middle school state event, they beat three other teams, but struggled with electronics issues and did not rank.

Students part of the TigerTech at Central Junior High, from left, Kelly Mattes, Hunter Jones and James Borders, assemble the robot that they plan to bring to the Missouri Middle School VEX State Championship this weekend on Monday, March 22, 2021. The aim for the robot to transfer balls from one goal to another, seen left. Sarah Yenesel

West and a few club members agree that although they were upset about not ranking, it was a learning experience nonetheless. Their build-design this year is inspired by what they saw at those competitions.

The TigerTech were told that this year, fewer teams are going to the state VEX competition because of the challenges of the pandemic. According to West, there are only seven teams listed on the registration that are set to compete this year with the possibility of others to be added, compared to the 33 teams.

"[A lack of teams registered] gave us the opportunity to compete because, I mean, a rookie team doesn't go in normally their second year. So we got really lucky, and we are blessed that opportunity was given to us. So now we are working as hard as we can," eighth grader Dulina Dias said.