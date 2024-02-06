One of my favorites, I'd almost like to keep a secret (selflishly)

I've been hearing good things about the pineapple fried rice at Cafe N' Me. I made a point to stop by on Saturday (they are closed on Sunday). First, I stopped by the Cape Girardeau Public Library to pick up a book. In my usual fashion, I had no self-control, and my trip resulted in me leaving with two books and seven magazines. I proceeded to Cafe N' Me for a late, leisurely lunch. There was only one couple in the restaurant when I arrived, so I practically had the place to myself. The owner, Jay Wong, came out to take my order. I intended to order the pineapple fried rice. I wanted to give you the scoop. I even discussed it with Jay. My taste buds, however, had the last word as I ordered the Panang curry with chicken. I know, I know, what happened to trying something new? What happened to being adventurous? All I can do is apologize. Panang curry makes my knees weak. That creamy, orange-ish, spicy sauce mixed with snow peas, rice, peppers and chicken gets me every single time. I can't resist. In fact, I met a friend at Cafe N' Me after work one day, and he actually commented on the fact I ate every last morsel on my plate. He didn't get it. I wasn't eating because I was hungry, I was eating because it was absolutely deliciously addictive. A little fun fact: Jay told me chicken isn't a common addition to the dish in Thailand. In Thailand, it is usually prepared with shrimp or tofu. Jay also shared some of the dishes we order in America are commonly served as street food in Thailand. Pad thai and Panang curry conveniently available on street corners? Sign me up. We also talked about the bubble or "boba" drinks. I had my first one on a visit to L.A., and I always order it as a special treat. I recommend you try one as well. In fact, if you do happen to stop, by please let me know what you think of the pineapple fried rice.

Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

I talked to Jay about my failure to write about Cafe N' Me. He didn't seem bothered. In fact, I don't think he even noticed. I told Jay he reminds me of the Soup Nazi from the show Seinfeld. He's not mean. In fact, he is extremely nice and helpful. They are both straightforward about their food. Cafe N' Me is Jay's restaurant. The menu is comprised of his mother's recipes. He hopes you enjoy it, but he isn't trying to convince you of anything. The food speaks for itself.

One last fun fact: His sister opened Cafe N' Me as a coffee shop, hence the name. I love a good coffee shop, but I am grateful they went a different direction.