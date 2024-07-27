All sections
FeaturesJune 17, 2023

One of 35 million

This is a female ruby-throated hummingbird. The males of this species have beautiful, conspicuous red feathers on their throats. The females are much less flamboyant in their coloration. It is estimated that 35 million ruby-throated hummingbirds live in North America...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

This is a female ruby-throated hummingbird. The males of this species have beautiful, conspicuous red feathers on their throats. The females are much less flamboyant in their coloration. It is estimated that 35 million ruby-throated hummingbirds live in North America.

The ruby-throated hummingbird is one of the smallest birds in North America, but it is large compared to one that lives on the island of Cuba. Cuba's bee hummingbird weighs about as much as a penny and is ranked as the smallest bird in the world.

Look close at the hummingbird I have photographed here, and you will see that it has an identification band on its leg. I heard her fly into a window and found her sitting on my steps. She allowed me this photo and flew up into a tree. She appeared to be uninjured.

