One of 35 million

The ruby-throated hummingbird is one of the smallest birds in North America, but it is large compared to one that lives on the island of Cuba. Cuba's bee hummingbird weighs about as much as a penny and is ranked as the smallest bird in the world.

Look close at the hummingbird I have photographed here, and you will see that it has an identification band on its leg. I heard her fly into a window and found her sitting on my steps. She allowed me this photo and flew up into a tree. She appeared to be uninjured.