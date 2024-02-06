On turning to a new year

There are a few Bible verses that I like to look over at the closing of one year and the beginning of the new. One of those verses is Psalm 90:12, which reads, "So teach us to number our days that we may get a heart of wisdom." There are a couple of principles from this verse that direct our thoughts towards a new year.
First, there is a reminder of that your days are limited. If I have learned anything this previous year, it is to take advantage of every opportunity. The chance to be with your family, to have a cup of coffee with your friend, to invest yourself in that book may never come again. Living with limitations can actually empower you to live fully.
Second, make the days count. Every day is a gift to be directed. Some days are designated for resting and watching movies, and other days are assigned to accomplishing your goals. At the same time, others need to be directed toward mundane tasks such as laundry. After all, those clothes aren't going to fold themselves. In either case, whatever the day is designated for, make it count.
Third, your character matters more than what you accomplish. The psalmist prays to the Lord that he will show the wisdom in his heart by the ways his days were used. In other words, your the heart, your central identity and character, matters more than your list of accomplishments. You may never write the next great American novel. You may not have a name that is recorded in the annals of history. We should chase big dreams and set big goals But what what Psalm 90 tells is that who you are matters more than what you do.
Lastly, live for an audience of one. All of our decisions and actions reflect who matters most. God is the one who you are presenting your heart to. The Bible tells us that he is one to whom we will all give an account. At the end of the day, what matters most is living for who matters most.
Your plans for the previous year may not have met your expectations. Your calendar may have gone from full to blank. Yet, you still had days to fill. In the coming year, take advantage of your limited number of days to develop who you are for the audience of one.