On turning to a new year

There are a few Bible verses that I like to look over at the closing of one year and the beginning of the new. One of those verses is Psalm 90:12, which reads, "So teach us to number our days that we may get a heart of wisdom." There are a couple of principles from this verse that direct our thoughts towards a new year.

First, there is a reminder of that your days are limited. If I have learned anything this previous year, it is to take advantage of every opportunity. The chance to be with your family, to have a cup of coffee with your friend, to invest yourself in that book may never come again. Living with limitations can actually empower you to live fully.

Second, make the days count. Every day is a gift to be directed. Some days are designated for resting and watching movies, and other days are assigned to accomplishing your goals. At the same time, others need to be directed toward mundane tasks such as laundry. After all, those clothes aren't going to fold themselves. In either case, whatever the day is designated for, make it count.