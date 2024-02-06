The book "Cultivate: The Process of Living From Your Heart" by Cageless Birds opens with this prayer: "On the shores of my soul, I give you permission."

These words are written underneath a photograph of feet in the water on the shoreline at a beach, standing in the space in the sand where the edge of the water flows up to. It is a shallow place. Stand there, pray this prayer: On the shores of my soul, I give you permission.

It reminds me of another shoreline where our Lord once stood, watching his brothers fishing in a boat on the water. They don't know he's there and wouldn't recognize him yet even if they saw him. But he is on the shore, watching. And they are in the water, fishing.

They fail. They are fishermen, and they spend all night fishing, and they catch not even one fish. This thing they are supposed to be good at, this way they make their livelihood -- they get it wrong. Their performance doesn't measure up, they can't eat, and maybe they question if they can really even do anything, on account of the fact their last judgment call of following this man who was supposed to save them but now is apparently dead didn't really turn out the way they hoped. They are maybe feeling dejected, maybe feeling worthless, maybe feeling afraid.

But then, from the shore. Try again, the Lord says. Try again.