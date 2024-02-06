On the right track: Motocross park home to thriving, active community

The sun is high and motors are revving in surround-sound. Gravel and dirt is kicked up by tires and riders are decked out in full-body gear. Sitting back off of a winding gravel drive, Sky High Motocross Park covers 30 acres of Old Appleton land off of highway 61 in Cape Girardeau County.

Inspired by his three grandsons who were riding dirt bikes at the time, Larry Hull, owner of Sky High Motocross Park, hired Dirt Wurx USA to build the track seven years ago. The track was built in seven days and has taken Hull on a whirlwind of an adventure.

"A challenge to do something nobody else has done," Hull said of the track.

Motocross is described by riders as one of the most demanding sports, both mentally and physically. Riders deal with several factors that might not be realized by those who are not involved with the sport. With the sun beating down on even the hottest of days, these riders -- of all ages -- throw on the necessary gear and take control of a piece of machinery that weighs as much as their own body weight, if not more.

Sky High holds open practices every couple of weeks in the spring, summer and fall, allowing riders to come practice their skills at their own pace.

Riders ride during an open practice session at Sky High Motocross Park on June 23 in Old Appleton. KASSI JACKSON

"It brings everybody in the community a good, safe track to ride," said rider and trainer Fletcher McGinty.

Cape Girardeau natives, McGinty and his cousin, Max Friese, approached Hull about utilizing Sky High for more regularly-scheduled open practices and motocross training schools.