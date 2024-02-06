On the matter of time

Jesus, though turned their thinking upside down by telling them no one is at fault. His blindness was disastrous but not a punishment. His disability was a tragedy that God could do something through. Then Jesus tells them, "We must quickly carry out the tasks assigned us by the one who sent us. The night is coming, and then no one can work" (John 9:4, NLT.) There is an opportunity before us, a task to complete, and limited time to accomplish it.

Following Christ means you have a purpose. An opportunity to intervene in someone's tragedy. Too often we tell ourselves of what we cannot accomplish instead of realizing that God placed you where you were needed to do what only you can. While we blame God for allowing something to happen, God puts us in a position to intervene in a tragedy that breaks his heart more than yours. You act in bold faith knowing you are here for such a time as this.

Your time is limited. You are but the observer of the rising and falling of the sun. We must live with the ever-present reality that our days are numbered. Only when we live prepared for eternity can we truly live in every moment. It is good to know the time. It is better to know what the time is for.