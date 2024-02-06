On the matter of time

Daylight savings time begins with springing our clocks forward. The change of an hour may not seem like much, but can be deadly for some. A 2015 study found that heart attacks immediately following the daylight savings change rose by 2%. Twenty percent for those 65 and older. (Lindsay Kalter, "An Hour At What Costs? The Harmful Effects of Daylight Savings," WebMD, November 5, 2021, webmd.com/sleep-disorders/news/20211105/harmful-effects-of-daylight-savings#:~:text=A%202019%20report%20found%20a,States%20during%20daylight%20saving%20time.) Spring forward or fall back. Big impact or none, we must remember that time is a gift, and there is never enough of it.
Jesus addressed the importance of time once when he and his disciples came upon a man who was blind since birth. The disciples asked him, "Whose fault is it that he is blind. He or his parents?" In other words, they wanted to know who to blame. Was God punishing them or him?
We ask similar questions of God. Why did this happen? Whose fault is this? Who can I blame for the disaster in my life?
Jesus, though turned their thinking upside down by telling them no one is at fault. His blindness was disastrous but not a punishment. His disability was a tragedy that God could do something through. Then Jesus tells them, "We must quickly carry out the tasks assigned us by the one who sent us. The night is coming, and then no one can work" (John 9:4, NLT.) There is an opportunity before us, a task to complete, and limited time to accomplish it.
Following Christ means you have a purpose. An opportunity to intervene in someone's tragedy. Too often we tell ourselves of what we cannot accomplish instead of realizing that God placed you where you were needed to do what only you can. While we blame God for allowing something to happen, God puts us in a position to intervene in a tragedy that breaks his heart more than yours. You act in bold faith knowing you are here for such a time as this.
Your time is limited. You are but the observer of the rising and falling of the sun. We must live with the ever-present reality that our days are numbered. Only when we live prepared for eternity can we truly live in every moment. It is good to know the time. It is better to know what the time is for.
