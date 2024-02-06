All sections
February 1, 2017

On the horizon: Local travel trends for 2017

Carolyn Sandgren (Kempf) of Elite Travel Inc. in Cape Girardeau, says she sees several trends moving forward in 2017. "I'd say a lot of people are excited about traveling to Cuba right now," she says. "For so long, travel there wasn't possible, then about a year ago when it did open, there were so many restrictions and it was so expensive that a lot of people didn't go. ...

Marybeth Niederkorn

Carolyn Sandgren (Kempf) of Elite Travel Inc. in Cape Girardeau, says she sees several trends moving forward in 2017.

"I'd say a lot of people are excited about traveling to Cuba right now," she says. "For so long, travel there wasn't possible, then about a year ago when it did open, there were so many restrictions and it was so expensive that a lot of people didn't go. But now, I think there's curiosity about it, and prices are a lot more affordable since so many airlines are going there now. Cuba is hot, hot, hot right now."

Sandgren says Italy is another popular destination.

"We're seeing a lot of foodie-type people wanting to travel to Italy, especially since it's inexpensive right now, very safe," she says. "There are a lot of areas in Italy to explore."

Las Vegas has undergone a complete renovation recently, Sandgren says.

"In the last six months, they've changed up the Strip completely, brought in several new hotels and other attractions," she says. "Vegas is, next to New York City, the entertainment center of the U.S., and now there are so many spas and fine dining options, too, that it's a great place to go if you're looking for luxury at a great price."

The most important thing to keep in mind, Sandgren says, is that 2017 will be a busy year, so plan far ahead.

"We recommend booking nine months out," she says. "That way you can get a better rate and be sure you'll get what you might want. Hotels, cruise lines, airplanes do sell out of what you might want."

She says some airlines have a policy to refund customers if rates drop below what was initially paid.

"Since the election's over now, people are feeling more at peace, and they're more inclined to travel now, where maybe that wasn't the case last fall," she says. "Book early!"

Community
