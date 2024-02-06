On the horizon: Local travel trends for 2017

Carolyn Sandgren (Kempf) of Elite Travel Inc. in Cape Girardeau, says she sees several trends moving forward in 2017.

"I'd say a lot of people are excited about traveling to Cuba right now," she says. "For so long, travel there wasn't possible, then about a year ago when it did open, there were so many restrictions and it was so expensive that a lot of people didn't go. But now, I think there's curiosity about it, and prices are a lot more affordable since so many airlines are going there now. Cuba is hot, hot, hot right now."

Sandgren says Italy is another popular destination.

"We're seeing a lot of foodie-type people wanting to travel to Italy, especially since it's inexpensive right now, very safe," she says. "There are a lot of areas in Italy to explore."

Las Vegas has undergone a complete renovation recently, Sandgren says.