On an Einstein anniversary -- the great physicist on religion

I will confess to being something of a fan of Albert Einstein. The legendary German-born scientist died in New Jersey 66 years ago this weekend, on April 18, 1955.
His views on faith matters are deferred to later in this column because the reader should, in my mind, be appreciative of Einstein's utter uniqueness.
The man known for sporting a great shock of disheveled white hair is an endearing figure to me, in part because he overcame obstacles.
As a young man in his 20s, he wanted to become a teacher, yet this vocation was closed to him because none of his former instructors would recommend him.
At age 26, while toiling in obscurity as a patent clerk in Switzerland, he authored five papers, including one conceiving the special theory of relativity and history's most famous equation: E=mc2, which was his supposition that all matter, whether it be a bird feather or a rock, contained energy.
At age 37, Einstein wrote about the general theory of relativity, a theory confirmed later by an astronomer who observed starlight actually swerved as it passed the sun, to the exact degree the young physicist had predicted.
This epiphany shook the scientific world, for it confirmed there were curvatures in space-time caused by gravity.
Among other things, this discovery explained how and why the earth was held in orbit around the sun.
Einstein's accumulated papers catapulted him to fame and into a series of prestigious teaching jobs before his arrival in the United States to escape the Nazi scourge on the European continent.
In 1940, Einstein became an American citizen.
Einstein famously attended formal dinners with kings, emperors, presidents and movie stars without wearing socks.
Hopelessly absent-minded, as Michael Paterniti explained in his 2000 book, "Driving Mr. Albert," Einstein left his luggage on train platforms and used uncashed checks as bookmarks.
He simply had other things on his mind.
Increasingly, his mind turned to religion as he aged.
Born a Jew, he attended a Roman Catholic elementary school in Munich until he was 8 years old and biographers agree he was deeply religious as a child.
As he grew into adulthood, he grudgingly accepted the title of agnostic but refuted any suggestion he embraced atheism.
Frequently, Einstein said his views closely mirrored those of the 17th-century Dutch philosopher Baruch Spinoza, whose own theological views will not be examined in this space.
Einstein, in papers he left behind and in speeches he made, revealed his thoughts about religion.
In the last full year of his life, 1954, Einstein characterized himself as "devoutly religious," but that description was according to his own lights.
The physicist wrote, "(There) is a miraculous order which manifests itself in all nature as well as in the world of ideas."
Also in 1954, he penned these words, "Science without religion is lame; religion without science is blind."
Einstein approached religion with definite thoughts but also a sense of humility.
About this particular area of life, he recognized he was not a genius.
In writings discovered after his death, Einstein penned the following words:
"The most beautiful emotion we can experience is the mystical. It is the power of true art and science. He to whom this emotion is a stranger, who can no longer wonder and stand rapt in awe, is as good as dead. To know that what is impenetrable to us really exists, manifesting itself as the highest wisdom and the most radiant beauty, which our dull faculties can only comprehend in their most primitive forms -- this knowledge, this feeling, is at the center of true religiousness. In this sense, and in this sense only, I belong to the rank of devoutly religious men."
Albert Einstein would not be found davening before the Wailing Wall of Jerusalem nor reciting the Apostles Creed of Christianity.
He thought and wrote a great deal about God, faith and religion, however -- and I respect his views, while in polite disagreement.