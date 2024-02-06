On an Einstein anniversary -- the great physicist on religion

I will confess to being something of a fan of Albert Einstein. The legendary German-born scientist died in New Jersey 66 years ago this weekend, on April 18, 1955.

His views on faith matters are deferred to later in this column because the reader should, in my mind, be appreciative of Einstein's utter uniqueness.

The man known for sporting a great shock of disheveled white hair is an endearing figure to me, in part because he overcame obstacles.

As a young man in his 20s, he wanted to become a teacher, yet this vocation was closed to him because none of his former instructors would recommend him.

At age 26, while toiling in obscurity as a patent clerk in Switzerland, he authored five papers, including one conceiving the special theory of relativity and history's most famous equation: E=mc2, which was his supposition that all matter, whether it be a bird feather or a rock, contained energy.

At age 37, Einstein wrote about the general theory of relativity, a theory confirmed later by an astronomer who observed starlight actually swerved as it passed the sun, to the exact degree the young physicist had predicted.

This epiphany shook the scientific world, for it confirmed there were curvatures in space-time caused by gravity.

Among other things, this discovery explained how and why the earth was held in orbit around the sun.

Einstein's accumulated papers catapulted him to fame and into a series of prestigious teaching jobs before his arrival in the United States to escape the Nazi scourge on the European continent.

In 1940, Einstein became an American citizen.

Decidedly non-dapper

Einstein famously attended formal dinners with kings, emperors, presidents and movie stars without wearing socks.

Hopelessly absent-minded, as Michael Paterniti explained in his 2000 book, "Driving Mr. Albert," Einstein left his luggage on train platforms and used uncashed checks as bookmarks.

He simply had other things on his mind.

Increasingly, his mind turned to religion as he aged.