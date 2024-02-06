Old-time knowledge

Seems like this summer has kind of flown by, but at the same time kind of inched along. We have been busy, so one day kind of slides into the next and we lose track of which day it is. A week ago or so it was Memorial Day, which makes the week seem like it has another Sunday.

I visited with one of my sisters Memorial Day, and she said it was cool up where she lives in Nebraska which is nothing new. I remember one time mowing hay in July on an old H International and wearing coveralls and still being cold. I get to talking about the old days, and our boys begin to joke about how it was uphill to school going and coming home. I still like to think back to when I was little. If we had a good childhood, recalling growing up floods us with good thoughts and memories.

Mick and I were talking the other day about geraniums. He had been splitting his or starting new ones or something, and he commented how Grandma had geraniums in her windows in the old sod house. The walls were something like 2 feet thick so there were some awesome window sills. Grandma always had them filled with flowers and such. Always was neat. The old sod house was neat. Even in the summer heat, it was cool and then in the winter it was warm.

With the virus and all there has reportedly been a resurgence of baking bread. Kind of getting back to the basics if you will. One of the groups I'm a part of on Facebook had pictures of bread they are trying. At first it was just plain loaves of bread and then came the hoagie buns. Marge has made us some hamburger buns which were darn good. Back 50 or 60 or 70 years, baking bread was no big deal. It was a normal weekly necessity. Seems like every time we went up to Grandma Piihl's she was baking bread. There is nothing that taste's as good as a slice of newly baked bread, especially the heel, with some home-churned butter on it. Those of us who are old enough will remember.

Mom and Grandma had butter churns. It was kind of like a gallon jar with a paddle in it. You would put the sweet cream in the churn and start cranking. With persistence and time it would start to thicken up and little chunks of butter would form. Once you got the butter in chunks, Grandma or Mom would press these into one big chunk or a number of sticks of butter in a butter mold. What was left was buttermilk. Dad and Grandpa would drink it, but I couldn't get it down. I could eat the pancakes and such made from buttermilk. Now we buy the buttermilk in containers from the store. Times have sure changed.

When the virus came rushing in upon us, many weren't prepared. We might have had enough toilet paper to last a week or so, and that was it. So there was a rush to stock up, so we sure didn't run out. Same with milk and eggs and flour and other things which make no sense at all. I use these little alcohol swabs on my finger before I prick myself to check my blood sugar. It's now difficult to find these alcohol swabs. Go figure.