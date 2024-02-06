Old-school recipes with new twists

It has been a while since we took a look at a few old school, vintage or retro recipes together. What got me thinking about some older recipes from days gone by was baked spaghetti. I used to make it a long time ago but I haven't now in several years, so I decided to go find the recipe. In that process I came across a few others that had a newer spin or twist to them, so I wanted to share those as well.

Are there some older recipes that you haven't made in a long time that you would like to make again? It is a nice way to share with family members and bring back memories of gatherings where a special recipe might have been served.

Out Of This World Baked Spaghetti

We like the addition of fresh mushrooms and sliced pepperoni in this baked spaghetti recipe. You can customize to your own personal favorites.

1 pound ground beef

1 small to medium onion, chopped

1 (24 ounce) jar Marinara sauce

1 cup cottage cheese

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 egg

1 pound spaghetti

1 (8 ounce) cream cheese

2 cups Mozzarella cheese, grated

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium size skillet, cook ground beef and onion until done. Drain off fat. Pour Mariana sauce over meat and mix well.

In a large pot, cook spaghetti according to package directions. When done, drain. Add cream cheese and mix well, coating all spaghetti. Mix together, in a medium size bowl, cottage cheese, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese and egg.

To build baked spaghetti, place approximately 1/2 cup of meat sauce in the bottom of a 9-inch-by-13-inch casserole dish. Place half of spaghetti on top of meat mixture smoothing to the edges of casserole dish. Layer on cottage cheese mixture, covering all of spaghetti. Layer remaining spaghetti over cheese. Spoon remaining meat mixture over all layers. Top with Mozzarella cheese. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil, sprinkle on 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese and bake for additional 15 minutes until cheese is golden brown. Remove from and allow to reset 10 minutes. Cut into squares and serve.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/out-of-this-world-baked-spaghetti/#wprm-recipe-container-101205

The Best Sirloin Pork Roast

I've made this sirloin pork roast for dinner numerous times and every single time it's perfectly juicy and full of flavor.

3 pound boneless pork sirloin tip roast or sirloin roast

3 teaspoons minced garlic, separated

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 teaspoons dried rosemary

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 cup diced onion

2 medium carrots, diced

1 rib celery, diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

3/4 cup beef broth

Preheat oven to 225 degrees.

Rub pork with one teaspoon of the garlic. Combine the rosemary and thyme in a small bowl and crumble together with your fingers. Sprinkle herb mixture onto all sides of the pork. Season with salt and fresh ground black pepper. Pat meat to gently rub everything in.

Heat oil in a 9- or 10-inch cast iron (or oven-proof) skillet over medium-high heat. Brown roast on all sides then remove to a plate and set aside.

Add onions, carrot, and celery to skillet and saute, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to brown. Add remaining garlic and cook a minute longer. Deglaze skillet with beef broth.

Place roast on top of vegetable/broth mixture and place skillet in center of oven. Cook until an instant read thermometer's internal temperature reaches 145 degrees (about 2 hours).

Remove roast from oven and tent with foil. Allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving with pan juices.

Note: Please don't use a bone-in roast for this recipe as it will not work. Bone-in roasts take longer to cook.

Source: www.amandascookin.com/the-best-sirloin-pork-roast/

Easy Sour Cream Coconut Cake

If you love coconut, then this cake is one you'll make over and over again.

Cake:

1 (15.25 ounce) box classic white cake mix, with pudding in the mix

4 tablespoons butter, melted

3 eggs

1 cup sour cream

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon coconut extract

1 cup sweetened flaky coconut

Frosting:

3 cups powdered sugar

1 (8 ounce) cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon coconut extract

2 to 3 tablespoons milk

1 cup sweetened flaky coconut

Mix together all ingredients except coconut with mixer. Fold in coconut with spoon. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes checking center to make sure it is done as ovens vary.

Frosting Instructions: Mix all ingredients except coconut with mixer. Spread over cooled cake. Sprinkle on coconut.

Notes: Cake will keep for several days in refrigerator.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/easy-sour-cream-coconut-cake/

Turkey Stuffed Bell Peppers

Using turkey is a new twit to an old recipe. These well-seasoned ground-turkey-stuffed peppers are so tasty, you won't even miss having real cheddar cheese. Round out the meal with a salad or a side of rice.

5 medium green, red or yellow peppers (mix up for a pretty serving platter)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1-1/4 pounds extra-lean ground turkey (99% lean)

1 large onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped

1-3/4 cups shredded cheddar-flavored lactose-free or other cheese

1-1/2 cups soft bread crumbs

1/4 teaspoon paprika

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Cut peppers lengthwise in half; remove seeds. You can leave the stem on for presentation. Place in a 15x10x1-inch pan coated with cooking spray.

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook and crumble turkey with onion, garlic and seasonings over medium-high heat until meat is no longer pink, 6-8 minutes. Cool slightly. Stir in tomatoes, cheese and bread crumbs.

Fill with turkey mixture. Sprinkle with paprika. Bake, uncovered, until filling is heated through and peppers are tender, 20-25 minutes.

Note: You don't need to precook the peppers. Stuffing the peppers without pre-cooking results in a beautifully tender, crisp pepper that retains its bright color. Personal taste should dictate what goes in your pepper stuffing and seasonings. Feel free to skip the onion if it's not your favorite. Like more veggies in your stuffing? Add some diced, sauteed seasonal vegetables.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/turkey-stuffed-bell-peppers/

Creamy White Chicken Chili

I haven't made white chili in many years. I first had white chicken chili at The Blue Owl in Kimmswick, MO many years ago. I think it is high time I make it again.

3 to 4 cups cooked, shredded chicken breasts

1 chopped onion

n 1 tablespoon butter

2 cloves minced garlic

32 ounces chicken stock

2 (15 ounce) cans great northern beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15 ounce) can corn, drained

2 (4 ounce) cans chopped green chilies

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon oregano

2 teaspoons chili powder

4 ounces cream cheese

1/4 cup Half and Half

Toppings: shredded Cheddar or Jack cheese, sour cream, tortilla strips, chopped fresh or pickled jalapeÃ±os, hot sauce, chopped cilantro or parsley, lime wedges

To a large pot over medium heat, add butter and onion. Cook onion until translucent. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the salt, pepper, cumin, oregano, and chili powder. Stir all ingredients together.

Add-in chicken, chicken stock, beans, corn, and green chilies. Stir. Increase heat to medium-high and bring chili to a boil. Reduce heat and let the chili simmer for 15 minutes. Add-in cream cheese and half and half, and continue to simmer until cream cheese has melted.