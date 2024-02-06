Old-school recipes with new twists

It has been a while since we took a look at a few old school, vintage or retro recipes together. What got me thinking about some older recipes from days gone by was baked spaghetti. I used to make it a long time ago but I haven't now in several years, so I decided to go find the recipe. In that process I came across a few others that had a newer spin or twist to them, so I wanted to share those as well.
Are there some older recipes that you haven't made in a long time that you would like to make again? It is a nice way to share with family members and bring back memories of gatherings where a special recipe might have been served.
We like the addition of fresh mushrooms and sliced pepperoni in this baked spaghetti recipe. You can customize to your own personal favorites.
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium size skillet, cook ground beef and onion until done. Drain off fat. Pour Mariana sauce over meat and mix well.
In a large pot, cook spaghetti according to package directions. When done, drain. Add cream cheese and mix well, coating all spaghetti. Mix together, in a medium size bowl, cottage cheese, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese and egg.
To build baked spaghetti, place approximately 1/2 cup of meat sauce in the bottom of a 9-inch-by-13-inch casserole dish. Place half of spaghetti on top of meat mixture smoothing to the edges of casserole dish. Layer on cottage cheese mixture, covering all of spaghetti. Layer remaining spaghetti over cheese. Spoon remaining meat mixture over all layers. Top with Mozzarella cheese. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil, sprinkle on 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese and bake for additional 15 minutes until cheese is golden brown. Remove from and allow to reset 10 minutes. Cut into squares and serve.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/out-of-this-world-baked-spaghetti/#wprm-recipe-container-101205
I've made this sirloin pork roast for dinner numerous times and every single time it's perfectly juicy and full of flavor.
Preheat oven to 225 degrees.
Rub pork with one teaspoon of the garlic. Combine the rosemary and thyme in a small bowl and crumble together with your fingers. Sprinkle herb mixture onto all sides of the pork. Season with salt and fresh ground black pepper. Pat meat to gently rub everything in.
Heat oil in a 9- or 10-inch cast iron (or oven-proof) skillet over medium-high heat. Brown roast on all sides then remove to a plate and set aside.
Add onions, carrot, and celery to skillet and saute, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to brown. Add remaining garlic and cook a minute longer. Deglaze skillet with beef broth.
Place roast on top of vegetable/broth mixture and place skillet in center of oven. Cook until an instant read thermometer's internal temperature reaches 145 degrees (about 2 hours).
Remove roast from oven and tent with foil. Allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving with pan juices.
Note: Please don't use a bone-in roast for this recipe as it will not work. Bone-in roasts take longer to cook.
Source: www.amandascookin.com/the-best-sirloin-pork-roast/
If you love coconut, then this cake is one you'll make over and over again.
Cake:
Frosting:
Mix together all ingredients except coconut with mixer. Fold in coconut with spoon. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes checking center to make sure it is done as ovens vary.
Frosting Instructions: Mix all ingredients except coconut with mixer. Spread over cooled cake. Sprinkle on coconut.
Notes: Cake will keep for several days in refrigerator.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/easy-sour-cream-coconut-cake/
Using turkey is a new twit to an old recipe. These well-seasoned ground-turkey-stuffed peppers are so tasty, you won't even miss having real cheddar cheese. Round out the meal with a salad or a side of rice.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Cut peppers lengthwise in half; remove seeds. You can leave the stem on for presentation. Place in a 15x10x1-inch pan coated with cooking spray.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook and crumble turkey with onion, garlic and seasonings over medium-high heat until meat is no longer pink, 6-8 minutes. Cool slightly. Stir in tomatoes, cheese and bread crumbs.
Fill with turkey mixture. Sprinkle with paprika. Bake, uncovered, until filling is heated through and peppers are tender, 20-25 minutes.
Note: You don't need to precook the peppers. Stuffing the peppers without pre-cooking results in a beautifully tender, crisp pepper that retains its bright color. Personal taste should dictate what goes in your pepper stuffing and seasonings. Feel free to skip the onion if it's not your favorite. Like more veggies in your stuffing? Add some diced, sauteed seasonal vegetables.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/turkey-stuffed-bell-peppers/
I haven't made white chili in many years. I first had white chicken chili at The Blue Owl in Kimmswick, MO many years ago. I think it is high time I make it again.
Toppings: shredded Cheddar or Jack cheese, sour cream, tortilla strips, chopped fresh or pickled jalapeÃ±os, hot sauce, chopped cilantro or parsley, lime wedges
To a large pot over medium heat, add butter and onion. Cook onion until translucent. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the salt, pepper, cumin, oregano, and chili powder. Stir all ingredients together.
Add-in chicken, chicken stock, beans, corn, and green chilies. Stir. Increase heat to medium-high and bring chili to a boil. Reduce heat and let the chili simmer for 15 minutes. Add-in cream cheese and half and half, and continue to simmer until cream cheese has melted.
Stir and serve hot with your favorite toppings.
Will keep stored in the refrigerator, covered for up to 4 days.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/creamy-white-chicken-chili/
You'll enjoy making this to have on a cold night. It warms you right up! Greek yogurt can be substituted for sour cream.
Cut steak into 3x1/2-inch strips. In a 5- or 6-quart slow cooker, combine next 9 ingredients. Stir in steak strips.
Cook, covered, on low until meat is tender, 6-8 hours.
Transfer steak to a serving dish; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking juices. Mix cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into cooking juices. Cook, covered, on high until thickened, 10-15 minutes. Stir in sour cream; pour over beef. Serve with noodles and, if desired, minced parsley.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/slow-cooker-mushroom-beef-stroganoff/
Here's a meat-and-potatoes meal that no one will want to miss. It makes for a hearty dish the whole family will cozy up to in no time!
In a large bowl, combine the egg, bread crumbs, 2 tablespoons soup mix and pepper. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Shape into four patties.
In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, cook patties over medium heat until a thermometer reads 160 degrees, and juices run clear, 4-5 minutes on each side. Set aside and keep warm.
Combine the flour, water, Worcestershire sauce and remaining soup mix until blended; stir into skillet. Add mushrooms. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 5 minutes. Serve sauce with patties and mashed potatoes.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/hamburger-steaks-with-mushroom-gravy/
How long has it been since you've made the popular Watergate Salad recipe from the 1970's. There is nothing better than old school Watergate Salad. This simple dump-and-go salad is a classic that used to make its way into many celebrations because it's both incredibly delicious and incredibly easy. Stir it together in less than 5 minutes and you're good to go.
Combine pudding mix, pineapple (with juice), marshmallows and nuts in a large bowl and mix well.
Blend in whipped topping and chill until ready to serve.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/pistachio-dessert-salad-pistachio-fluff-recipe/
Red Hot Fluff is an old school, vintage "salad" featuring cinnamon along with those classic ingredients of crushed pineapple, whipped topping and mini marshmallows. Cinnamon Imperials (also known as Red Hots) melt into crushed pineapple to form a sweet, cinnamon base before adding the fluffy marshmallows and whipped topping.
Combine drained pineapple and Red Hot candies in a bowl; cover, and refrigerate overnight.
The next day, stir in mini marshmallows and whipped topping.
Chill until ready to serve.
Notes: If you are big on cinnamon or big on the "hot" part of red hots, add up to 1/2 cup of the cinnamon candies. For milder tastes, only use 1/4 cup.
Drain off all the juice from the crushed pineapple; a sieve works wonders for this step.
Be sure the red hot candies are completely melted into the crushed pineapple. If you find candies still in the bowl, give it a good stir and return it to the refrigerator for a few more hours.
If you can't find Red Hot candies, use Cinnamon Imperials instead.
You could eat this right away but it gets better if you chill it for a couple hours first to let the flavors blend together.
Source: www.theseoldcookbooks.com/red-hot-fluff/
Rich, creamy, cake with pineapple, toasted coconut is full of tropical flavor.
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Prepare cake mix per instruction substituting pineapple juice from crushed pineapple. If there is not enough juice, add water to make 1 cup. Bake according to directions.
Remove cake from oven and using end of cooking spoon, poke holes in cake.
With a hand or stand mixer, beat together milk and pudding mix until slightly thickened. Mix in drained pineapple and cup of coconut. Pour mixture over warm cake, making sure pudding mixture goes into poked holes. Cover with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator until set or minimum of 1 hour.
Spread on whipped topping. Sprinkle on toasted coconut. Serve immediately. Store remaining cake in refrigerator.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/pineapple-coconut-poke-cake/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
