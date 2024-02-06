Old money, new money: Beaux Arts style gets attention on HBO

NEW YORK -- "What surroundings, Mrs. Russell. We could be at Tsarskoye Selo," exclaims Nathan Lane's snooty Ward McAllister at his first glance of her opulent Fifth Avenue mansion on "The Gilded Age."

The social arbiter's reference to an 18th century palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia, is lost on the new-money Bertha, but the point was made: The HBO Max series has brought alive America's post-Civil War renaissance and New York City's cultural awakening in all its Beaux Arts glory.

The term, which translates simply as "fine arts," was anything but simple in the hands of the city's wealthiest figures of the time -- names like Astor, Carnegie, Frick, Morgan, Rockefeller, Vanderbilt and more. Thanks to this powerful ruling class and their architects, the period roughly spanning the 1870s to the 1930s produced some of New York's finest structures.

Beaux Arts at its best includes buildings such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Morgan Library & Museum, the Woolworth Building, Grand Central Terminal, Pennsylvania Station, the main branch of the New York Public Library, The Frick Collection, Grant's Tomb and select mausoleums in Woodlawn Cemetery, where some of the players rest.

The structures, or pieces of them, survived the advent of Art Nouveau, Art Deco and the modernist movement as the country radically transformed.

The Rose Main Reading Room of the New York Public Library's main branch on Oct. 5, 2016, in New York. Mark Lennihan ~ Associated Press, file

"Architecture is always a clear guide to how individuals or whole societies think of themselves," the HBO show's creator, Julian Fellowes, told The Associated Press about why he needed to get the details right. "The princes of the American renaissance were no different. They saw themselves as giants, no longer inferior to the products of older cultures across the sea, but kings of the world."

Just as Fellowes began work on "The Gilded Age" several years ago after his hit "Downton Abbey," the architect, author and educator Phillip James Dodd began his passion project about the same era. His "An American Renaissance: Beaux-Arts Architecture in New York City" (Images Publishing) is a massive, meticulous book delving into the homes, monuments and public buildings robber barons and industrialists ordered up in an over-the-top vein as the city gained its cultural footing.

The Beaux Arts style, characterized by classical forms, massive proportions and lavish, usually symmetrical, detailing, sprouted from the Ecole des Beaux Arts in Paris. Some of the most sought-after American architects trained there before joining the gold rush for commissions amid New York's sea of brownstones.

Their clients, the titans of banking, railroads and mining, were looking to flaunt their fortunes and better their social standing, and that of New York in the process. As they amassed art and antiquities in Europe, their architects, sculptors and muralists drew on a wide range of influences, including the ancient Greeks and Romans, along with the Renaissance and Baroque styles from Italy and France. Often, all at the same time.

While the Beaux Arts style in France was grand, in America it was "on steroids," Dodd told the AP.

People walk through the main branch of the New York Public Library on July 22, 2013, in New York. Seth Wenig ~ Associated Press, file

"They wanted to create cities that could rival the great cities. They needed monuments," he said.