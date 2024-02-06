Old McKendee Chapel ... A hallowed place

It was a perfect spot ... under a spreading canopy of giant oaks and poplars, near a bubbling spring. They came with horses, buggies and wagons filled with baskets of fried chicken and cured ham from their smokehouses. These early Methodists of the territory came to camp meetings from 1806-1819 to lift their voices to the Heavens, singing hymns such as Charles Wesley's "O for a Thousand Tongues."

The first camp meeting recorded was on Good Friday, 1810. In the book "Old McKendree Chapel" by Frank Tucker, the scene is described: "Rev. Samuel Parker, residing elder, conducted the meeting, assisted by circuit riders, Jesse Walker and Thomas Wright. Parker furnished the cloth tent for the preachers and Blair, layman and charter member of the church, provided a brush tent ... "

It was not until 1819 that virgin trees were cleared on the two acres of the William Williams' farm on Randol's Creek for a chapel. The head carpenter was Charnell Glasscock.

The chapel was finished in September 1819, just in time for the first Missouri Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church on Missouri soil. Many came from as far as the Vincennes, Indiana Territory. Bishop Enoch George presided with John Scripps, Cape Girardeau circuit rider, serving as secretary.

Signing the book were the first class of believers: William Williams and Elizabeth, John Randal and wife, Thomas Blair, Charnell Glasscock and the Seeleys. Upon the death of Williams, the deed to the property passed along to the congregation.

It is for Bishop William McKendree -- first American-born Methodist bishop and visitor of a camp meeting in 1818 -- the chapel is named.