FeaturesJanuary 20, 2024

Old house in the snow

This is a representation of a historic old house that stands on Mingo National Wildlife Refuge near Puxico. It is in a remote area of the refuge and seldom visited. My internet search for information on this old house turned up nothing. Information I gained from talking to individuals in and near Puxico revealed that the cabin was built by a family named Sweet on or around the year 1905...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

This is a representation of a historic old house that stands on Mingo National Wildlife Refuge near Puxico. It is in a remote area of the refuge and seldom visited.

My internet search for information on this old house turned up nothing. Information I gained from talking to individuals in and near Puxico revealed that the cabin was built by a family named Sweet on or around the year 1905.

I painted this painting of the old house in 2008, about one hundred years after it was built.

Column

