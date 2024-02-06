Old habits are hard to break

By Rennie Phillips

When Marge and I butcher a beef, we have our hamburger put in one-pound packages so when we fry hamburgers we end up with three one-third pound burgers. Sometimes Marge will fry up the whole pound so we end up with one burger as leftovers. The other morning I was scrounging around in the ice box looking for breakfast and ran across the hamburger from the night before. But the hamburger just didn't sound all that good for breakfast. What sounded good was a piece of pork.

Now I don't have a thing against beef for breakfast and I do enjoy steak and eggs but it just seems like ham or sausage or bacon or sausage gravy is breakfast food. I've eaten chicken and deer for breakfast, but day after day, month after month, I prefer pork for breakfast.

Growing up we always had pork for breakfast. Always. Bacon was a staple in the Phillips home. Mom would fry up so many slices of bacon for each of us and that was your daily share. If left unchecked, Mick and I could have probably eaten a pound apiece. There were times we had ham or pork chops or sausage and it was awesome. But we had pork for breakfast. Many times the bacon was fresh without any curing, which is still my favorite way to eat bacon.

Once or twice a year, Dad would butcher a hog. He'd shoot the hog and then stick it. Normally he'd lift it with the tractor and splash some water on it to kind of clean it up. Then he was ready to skin the hog and then gut it. Most of the time he'd saw it down the backbone so there were two halves. He'd then carry the halves into a cold room and let them hang overnight. The next day Mom and Dad and us kids would start whacking up the hog. And invariably Mom would have a huge kettle on the stove, where she was rendering lard. One byproduct of lard is cracklings. Man, those are good with a little salt. Well, maybe a little more salt wouldn't hurt!

Many times during the summer our family here in Scott City will gather at Vic's for hamburgers, brats and a few hot dogs. Vic cooks them on his grill, and they are just awesome. When you take a grilled hamburger, add some mayo and some dill pickles and ketchup, you have an awesome sandwich. In days gone by I could eat several, but now days one will do me.

On picnics when I was a kid, we usually had fried chicken. When a bunch of us like the Bradens and Mom and Dad and others went to the Birdwood to pick chokecherries, it was usually fried chicken. This was the go-to meat. Along with the chicken there was probably potato salad and maybe pork and beans. I could have eaten pork and beans three meals a day and still can. Probably had potato chips and cookies of some kind, probably chocolate chip.