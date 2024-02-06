Old and new ways

I woke up the other morning thinking about an old time ice box, my grandma's in particular. Sixty-plus-year-old memories. For those who are younger they probably don't have a clue as to what an ice box really was and is. When I was a little boy, we'd go up to my grandparents' and there in Grandma's kitchen was a wooden box about 2 1/2-feet wide by 2 to 2 1/2-feet deep and about 4-feet tall. By the time I came along, Grandma used it for storage, but in days gone by they'd put a block of ice in the ice box which would keep the box cold. It was an old-time refrigerator if you will.

But from the time I was little, we never called the refrigerator in the kitchen a "refrigerator." It was called an "ice box," simply from days gone by. And to this day I get my milk or cold water or pop out of our ice box. Our boys grew up with Marge and me calling it an ice box, so they are familiar with what we call the "fridg." I guess till the day I die it will be an ice box and never the refrigerator.

Every car that I can remember had a glove compartment or glove box in the dash of the car over on the passenger side. This glove box got its name from it being used to store the driver's gloves in this box and thus you had a glove box. Mom and Dad stored the vehicle's registration in this box along with somewhat nots. Maybe a flashlight or a pen and pencil and some paper. Might have a map. Might have some coins or change. Maybe even a candy bar or some crackers. One never knew what one would find in the glove box. It was kind of like the kitchen junk drawer but in the car.

Probably 15 or 20 years ago I was digging around in one of the junk shops over east of Cape Girardeau at the flea market, and I came across an old green canvas pouch with some tools in it. The pouch was maybe 3 inches by 3 inches by 10 inches or so. I checked inside and there was an assortment of old wrenches and tire tools. The owner was asking $10, so I brought it home.

Back when the first cars came out, many of them had a kind of tool kit that went with the car. Some of them had tire irons. Back then the tires weren't as good as we have today so it was common to have a flat that required one to fix the tire. I'm not sure, but I think that old tool kit at one time was standard equipment in many cars such as the Model T. Can you imagine a new pickup coming with a tool kit? I can't.