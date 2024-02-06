Old and new recipes to begin the month of August

As we start a new month, I am inspired to hunt out some old familiar recipes and to find a few new recipes to try. I am especially interested in the peach cheesecake salad and the grilled fruit iced tea. But all of today's recipes pique my interest, so I will have to get busy trying these during the month of August.

It is hard to believe we will be thinking about back-to-school routines and recipes soon, as that time is coming quickly. We will have to enbrace the rest of our summer while we can. Enjoy!

Tomato Cobbler

This is another old-fashioned dish that many will remember from days gone by.

3 cups firm, ripe tomatoes

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup light brown sugar

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 unbaked 9-inch deep-dish piecrusts

1/2 stick butter, cut into pieces

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Dip the tomatoes into very hot water then cool and peel. Squeeze the seeds from the tomatoes and dice the flesh.

Mix the sugar, brown sugar, flour, salt, ginger and nutmeg. Put the tomatoes in one of the piecrusts and pour the sugar mixture over the top. Dot with the butter and lay the second crust over the filling as a top crust.

Bake until brown, about 30 minutes. Serves eight.

Source: This is a very old recipe written on a tattered piece of paper so the original source is unknown.

Baked Tomatoes

8 firm, ripe red tomatoes.

3/4 cup of sugar

1/2 cup flour

Butter

Wash and core tomatoes. Slice tomatoes thick or chunk into large chunks. Put in a baking dish in a single layer.

Sprinkle sugar and flour over tomatoes. Dot butter all over the top.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 90 minutes.

Source: This is another old recipe given to me years ago, so the original source is unknown.

Corn Tomato Avocado Salad

This Corn Tomato Avocado Salad is summer in a bowl! The perfect side dish with anything you're grilling or double the portion as a main dish.

1 cup corn kernels (from 1 large steamed corn on the cob)

5 ounces diced avocado (from 1 medium)

1 1/2 cup diced Persian cucumbers (about 3 small)

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons diced red onion

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 medium lemon)

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Fresh black pepper (to taste)

Steam corn in steamer or microwave (or you can grill or boil) until tender, about five minutes.

Let it cool then transfer to a large bowl.

Toss all the remaining ingredients together and serve immediately.

Source: www.skinnytaste.com/corn-tomato-avocado-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1GNYvtLaErBMWtwqofeMkZgGOjCvE6dKKAf5bCh41QbUl_C_3W5MBbBH4#recipe

Cranberry Lemon Zucchini Bread

This Cranberry Lemon Zucchini Bread is not only incredibly moist and delicious, but also a festive looking quick bread for the holidays. Made with dried cranberries, fresh zucchini, and tangy lemon juice.

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 eggs, room temperature

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup zucchini, shredded

1 cup dried cranberries divided

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup milk

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon lemon zest

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan.

Sift together flour, baking powder, soda, and salt. Stir in lemon zest. Fold in shredded zucchini and 3/4 cup of cranberries. Set aside.

In a large bowl, beat the butter on medium speed for three minutes. Gradually add in the sugar and continue beating for another two to three minutes. Add in the eggs, one at a time. Add lemon juice. Now, gradually add the flour mixture and milk. Mix on low speed until combined. Do not over mix.

Pour the batter into prepared loaf pan and top with remaining cranberries. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes.

Let the bread cool in pan 10 minutes before transferring onto a wire rack to cool completely. Slice, serve, and enjoy.

Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/cranberry-lemon-zucchini-bread/?fbclid=IwAR1zP9N2ddBt5DiOxZmF0iCKYyxbqr1kYWX_Qrim3yBxSNSWLur_vAqdYow

Easy Tomato Tart

A delicious tomato tart made in minutes with frozen puff pastry. You can substitute phyllo dough, pie crust and crescent roll dough for the puff pastry.

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 egg, beaten

2 tablespoons pesto

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated and enough to sprinkle on top.

3 tomatoes (3 large tomatoes or 6 small tomatoes) sliced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 cup mozzarella cheese, grated

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh basil, sliced

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place pastry on cookie sheet covered with parchment or a silpat.

Fold edges up to form a rim. Poke over the crust bottom with a fork. Brush with beaten egg. Spread with pesto. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Put on a cooling rack.

Place sliced tomatoes on several layers of paper towels. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Allow to sit for about 20 minutes and then blot with a towel to absorb moisture.

Sprinkle pastry with mozzarella cheese and place tomatoes on top, overlapping them. Drizzle with olive oil and garlic. Sprinkle with additional Parmesan cheese.

Bake for another eight to 10 minutes until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Notes: Substitutes for puff pastry include phyllo dough, pie crust and crescent roll dough.

Roma tomatoes work very well in this recipe, but any tomato will work.

Source: www.yourhomebasedmom.com/tomato-tart-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0DKGcdoxT88VT9aB5CJTSwU87cLJYTl_3BouapfMysiKDGS3LnDKNPCo8#wprm-recipe-container-51901

Amish Onion Cake

3 to 4 Vidalia onions, chopped into 1-inch pieces

2 cups cold butter, divided

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon black pepper

4 cups flour

1/2 cup cornstarch

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 tablespoons brown sugar

5 eggs

3/4 cup whole milk

3/4 cup sour cream

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Over low heat saute onions in 1/2 cup butter for 10 minutes. Add in poppy seeds, salt, paprika, and pepper and stir to combine. Remove pan from heat and set aside.

In a large bowl mix together flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and sugar. Cut in 1 1/4 cups butter to form a loose and crumbly dough.

Melt the rest of the butter. In a separate bowl whisk together eggs, milk, sour cream, and melted butter. Make a well in the dry ingredients and pour the wet mixture into the dry. Stir only until just combined. Do not over mix.

Pour batter into a greased 10-inch springform pan. Top with caramelized onions.

Bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Allow to cool for at least five minutes before releasing from the pan.

Source: www.12tomatoes.com/amish-onion-cake/

Southern Squash Casserole

This is a tried and true Southern recipe that can be modified by adding meat or rice to it to make it a meal by itself. Chicken or turkey can be added to it, so bring on the leftovers. My daughter loves this recipe. Adding onion and other seasonings are always optional.

3 pounds yellow squash, sliced or diced

1/2 cup diced Vidalia onion, optional

1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of mushroom or chicken soup

1 cup mayonnaise

1 egg

8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese (sharp is best)

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

Topping:

2 sleeves of Ritz crackers, crushed

1 stick melted butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Wash and slice squash into small medallions or dice into smaller pieces if the squash is large. I prefer smaller sized squash since it is tender. Put squash into a large bowl for mixing with the filling.

In a separate bowl, mix together the soup, mayonnaise, eggs, cheese, onions, salt, and pepper. Pour over squash. Stir until well mixed. Then pour into a sprayed casserole dish for baking.

Crush crackers while in "tubes" (I usually wrap them in a dish towel to avoid a mess, and use a rolling pin or meat tenderizer) or place in a resealable plastic bag.

Pour crushed crackers into a bowl. Melt butter in the microwave and stir into crackers until moist. Drizzle on top of casserole. (You can make more or less of the topping. More topping = more yummy!)

Bake at 350 degrees until bubbly and brown on top (usually 45-50 minutes). Bake for 30 minutes covered. with foil to help prevent crackers from burning. Then uncover and bake an additional 20 minutes until golden brown on top.

Note: If you want, you can add a cup of chopped cooked chicken into casserole. Also, adding 2 cups of cooked rice into it makes a delish meal.

Source: www.justapinch.com/recipes/side/vegetable/slap-your-mama-its-so-delicious-southern.html

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake Fruit Salad

Cheesecake Fruit Salad features fresh peaches, creamy cheesecake filling, and bits of cobbler topping. A super quick dessert salad recipe!

Topping: