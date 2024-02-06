Old and new recipes to begin the month of August

As we start a new month, I am inspired to hunt out some old familiar recipes and to find a few new recipes to try. I am especially interested in the peach cheesecake salad and the grilled fruit iced tea. But all of today's recipes pique my interest, so I will have to get busy trying these during the month of August.
It is hard to believe we will be thinking about back-to-school routines and recipes soon, as that time is coming quickly. We will have to enbrace the rest of our summer while we can. Enjoy!
This is another old-fashioned dish that many will remember from days gone by.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Dip the tomatoes into very hot water then cool and peel. Squeeze the seeds from the tomatoes and dice the flesh.
Mix the sugar, brown sugar, flour, salt, ginger and nutmeg. Put the tomatoes in one of the piecrusts and pour the sugar mixture over the top. Dot with the butter and lay the second crust over the filling as a top crust.
Bake until brown, about 30 minutes. Serves eight.
Source: This is a very old recipe written on a tattered piece of paper so the original source is unknown.
Wash and core tomatoes. Slice tomatoes thick or chunk into large chunks. Put in a baking dish in a single layer.
Sprinkle sugar and flour over tomatoes. Dot butter all over the top.
Bake at 350 degrees for about 90 minutes.
Source: This is another old recipe given to me years ago, so the original source is unknown.
This Corn Tomato Avocado Salad is summer in a bowl! The perfect side dish with anything you're grilling or double the portion as a main dish.
Steam corn in steamer or microwave (or you can grill or boil) until tender, about five minutes.
Let it cool then transfer to a large bowl.
Toss all the remaining ingredients together and serve immediately.
Source: www.skinnytaste.com/corn-tomato-avocado-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1GNYvtLaErBMWtwqofeMkZgGOjCvE6dKKAf5bCh41QbUl_C_3W5MBbBH4#recipe
This Cranberry Lemon Zucchini Bread is not only incredibly moist and delicious, but also a festive looking quick bread for the holidays. Made with dried cranberries, fresh zucchini, and tangy lemon juice.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan.
Sift together flour, baking powder, soda, and salt. Stir in lemon zest. Fold in shredded zucchini and 3/4 cup of cranberries. Set aside.
In a large bowl, beat the butter on medium speed for three minutes. Gradually add in the sugar and continue beating for another two to three minutes. Add in the eggs, one at a time. Add lemon juice. Now, gradually add the flour mixture and milk. Mix on low speed until combined. Do not over mix.
Pour the batter into prepared loaf pan and top with remaining cranberries. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes.
Let the bread cool in pan 10 minutes before transferring onto a wire rack to cool completely. Slice, serve, and enjoy.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/cranberry-lemon-zucchini-bread/?fbclid=IwAR1zP9N2ddBt5DiOxZmF0iCKYyxbqr1kYWX_Qrim3yBxSNSWLur_vAqdYow
A delicious tomato tart made in minutes with frozen puff pastry. You can substitute phyllo dough, pie crust and crescent roll dough for the puff pastry.
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place pastry on cookie sheet covered with parchment or a silpat.
Fold edges up to form a rim. Poke over the crust bottom with a fork. Brush with beaten egg. Spread with pesto. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Put on a cooling rack.
Place sliced tomatoes on several layers of paper towels. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Allow to sit for about 20 minutes and then blot with a towel to absorb moisture.
Sprinkle pastry with mozzarella cheese and place tomatoes on top, overlapping them. Drizzle with olive oil and garlic. Sprinkle with additional Parmesan cheese.
Bake for another eight to 10 minutes until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Notes: Substitutes for puff pastry include phyllo dough, pie crust and crescent roll dough.
Roma tomatoes work very well in this recipe, but any tomato will work.
Source: www.yourhomebasedmom.com/tomato-tart-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0DKGcdoxT88VT9aB5CJTSwU87cLJYTl_3BouapfMysiKDGS3LnDKNPCo8#wprm-recipe-container-51901
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Over low heat saute onions in 1/2 cup butter for 10 minutes. Add in poppy seeds, salt, paprika, and pepper and stir to combine. Remove pan from heat and set aside.
In a large bowl mix together flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and sugar. Cut in 1 1/4 cups butter to form a loose and crumbly dough.
Melt the rest of the butter. In a separate bowl whisk together eggs, milk, sour cream, and melted butter. Make a well in the dry ingredients and pour the wet mixture into the dry. Stir only until just combined. Do not over mix.
Pour batter into a greased 10-inch springform pan. Top with caramelized onions.
Bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Allow to cool for at least five minutes before releasing from the pan.
Source: www.12tomatoes.com/amish-onion-cake/
This is a tried and true Southern recipe that can be modified by adding meat or rice to it to make it a meal by itself. Chicken or turkey can be added to it, so bring on the leftovers. My daughter loves this recipe. Adding onion and other seasonings are always optional.
Topping:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Wash and slice squash into small medallions or dice into smaller pieces if the squash is large. I prefer smaller sized squash since it is tender. Put squash into a large bowl for mixing with the filling.
In a separate bowl, mix together the soup, mayonnaise, eggs, cheese, onions, salt, and pepper. Pour over squash. Stir until well mixed. Then pour into a sprayed casserole dish for baking.
Crush crackers while in "tubes" (I usually wrap them in a dish towel to avoid a mess, and use a rolling pin or meat tenderizer) or place in a resealable plastic bag.
Pour crushed crackers into a bowl. Melt butter in the microwave and stir into crackers until moist. Drizzle on top of casserole. (You can make more or less of the topping. More topping = more yummy!)
Bake at 350 degrees until bubbly and brown on top (usually 45-50 minutes). Bake for 30 minutes covered. with foil to help prevent crackers from burning. Then uncover and bake an additional 20 minutes until golden brown on top.
Note: If you want, you can add a cup of chopped cooked chicken into casserole. Also, adding 2 cups of cooked rice into it makes a delish meal.
Source: www.justapinch.com/recipes/side/vegetable/slap-your-mama-its-so-delicious-southern.html
Cheesecake Fruit Salad features fresh peaches, creamy cheesecake filling, and bits of cobbler topping. A super quick dessert salad recipe!
Topping:
Cheesecake Salad:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a baking sheet by lining with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
In a medium size microwave safe bowl, combine brown sugar, butter, vanilla extract, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg. Stir to combine. Microwave 30 seconds at a time until the mixture is bubbly and the sugar is melted. Add the crumbled graham crackers and stir until the graham cracker pieces are coated well. Pour mixture onto the prepared baking sheet and sprinkle with granulated sugar (this will give it a real crisp coating). Bake until golden brown, about 10-12 minutes. Allow to cool.
While the topping bakes, in a tall bowl (use an 8-cup glass measuring cup), use an electric mixer to whip cream cheese until it becomes smooth. It may bind up in the beaters, but continue as-is; it will loosen up. Add the dry pudding mix and mix on high speed until well combined. With the mixer on low speed, slowly add the creamer to the cream cheese mixture. Add it about a tablespoon at a time and then mix until it becomes a smooth mixture and all of the creamer has combined into the cream cheese. Repeat until all of the creamer has been added to the mixture. Whip until smooth.
Fold the peaches into the cheesecake mixture. Chill until ready to serve or serve immediately.
Just before serving, add the topping and stir to combine.
Note: Do not pour all of the creamer into the cream cheese at once. It will get clumpy and no matter how long you beat it, it will stay that way. Trust me on this one.
The topping will soften in the cheesecake filling. The longer it is in the filling, the softer it becomes, so use your best judgment. I like crunchy pieces, and my daughter likes them soft.
Make Ahead Instructions: Prepare the cheesecake mixture and refrigerate in a bowl. Prep the peaches and refrigerate. Before serving, drain any excess liquid from the fruit and then fold the cheesecake filling into the fruit. Finish by stirring in the topping. Serve and enjoy!
Source: www.theslowroasteditalian.com/peach-cobbler-cheesecake-salad-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0uE5cZlUtYLq5f1GuNOp8gf-joOhFOJi9XgQOoCxkSBhAbyyb6YGNS9Cs
This simple homemade peach lemonade is made with only 4 ingredients and no artificial flavors. It is sweet, tart, and full of aromatic peach flavor.
Peach Mixture:
Peach Lemonade:
Juice lemons, strain and set aside the lemon juice.
Peel peaches, take out the pits, and slice them. Add peaches into a sauce pot and combine with sugar, vanilla extract, and 2 cups of water.
Stir and bring the mixture to simmer over medium heat. Lower the heat a little and let peaches cook until softened.
Pour the peach mixture into a pitcher through a strainer. You can add some of the peaches to the pitcher or all of them. Add remaining cold water to the pitcher and fresh squeezed lemon juice.
Stir everything together and refrigerate until cold.
Notes: Adjust the sweetness: This lemonade recipe is mildly sweet. If you want to make your lemonade sweeter, you can simply add 1/4 to1/2 cup more sugar. Add about 1/4 at a time and make sure it's thoroughly incorporated before adding more.
Make ahead — this is the perfect drink recipe to make ahead of time. In fact, it's best to make it a few hours or a day before you actually need it. Don't add any ice and refrigerate it in the air-tight container.
Storing — Make sure to store peach lemonade in an airtight container (like a pitcher with the lid on) in the refrigerator. It's always best to pour some out when you need to rather than scoop some out with a ladle. Properly stored, it should last for up to 10 days.
Freezing — you can make the lemonade concentrate by combining the peach syrup (with or without peaches) and the lemon juice together and freeze that. Freeze the concentrate in an air-tight freezer friendly container. Thaw slowly in the refrigerator and then mix it with cold water.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/peach-lemonade/?fbclid=IwAR1gGiQaFnHM4oo3cJUZMEbnoOM_3nyeAiiMU0ylENfX66B7Zk_c6gpfvAg#recipe
Refreshing peach iced tea is the best during the hot summer days. This is a delicious experiment of bringing a little of the smokey grill flavor into a drink.
For tea, use iced tea bags not regular tea bags because they hold a much larger amount of tea. If you wish to use regular tea bags, just remember that you will need several more bags.
Preheat your grill and make sure it is clean and greased so the fruit doesn't stick to it.
Slice lemons into thick slices and cut the peaches in half. Place lemon slices and peach halves onto the grill (place peaches cut side down first.)
Once fruit has softened and got some nice grill marks on it, flip it onto the other side. Drizzle some honey onto the cooked side of the peaches. Let them cook for a few more minutes. Carefully take fruit off the grill and into a pitcher.
Fill the pitcher with hot water and add tea bags. Stir in sugar while water is hot.
Let the tea bags steep until the tea reaches a deep tea flavor. (If you will be serving this tea over ice, make it strong.)
Discard tea bags once the desired tea strength is reached.
Discard lemon slices once the tea has cooled to room temperature. Lemon is quite strong and if you leave lemon slices in there the whole time, lemon flavor will become overwhelming.
Once tea is cooled to room temperature, transfer the pitcher to the refrigerator. Keep refrigerated.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/grilled-lemon-peach-iced-tea/
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, combine butter and sugars, mix until smooth. Add egg and vanilla extract. Next, add the shredded zucchini. Mix until combined.
Slowly add flour mixture until just combined. Stir in oats, chocolate chips, and dried cranberries.
Drop cookie dough by heaping tablespoonfuls 2-inches apart onto baking sheets that have been lined with parchment paper or Silcone baking mats. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden. Remove cookies from pans; cool completely on wire racks.
Source: www.twopeasandtheirpod.com/zucchini-cookies-with-chocolate-chips-and-dried-cranberries/#wprm-recipe-container-42185
This Zucchini Quiche with Bacon and Hash Brown Crust is perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner or any time in between! The crispy hash brown crust just takes it over the top and did I mention bacon?? This easy quiche recipe is the perfect way to use up that extra zucchini!
Hash Brown Crust:
Quiche Filling:
Grate the zucchini onto a clean kitchen towel and squeeze dry, removing as much excess liquid as possible. Set aside.
Hash Brown Crust: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a 9-inch pie plate with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, combine hash browns, olive oil, butter, salt, and pepper and toss to combine.
Press hash browns into the bottom and up the sides of the pie plate firmly, forming a crust. You want it to go all the way up the sides because it will shrink some while baking.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the edges are golden brown. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees.
Quiche Filling: Cook bacon in a large saute pan over medium high heat until crispy, about 6 to 8 minutes on each side. Remove from skillet and crumble into small pieces.
Remove all but one tablespoon of bacon grease from the skillet. Add the diced shallots and saute over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes or until translucent and soft.
Add shredded zucchini and turn up the heat to high. Season with salt and pepper. Cook the zucchini and shallots for an additional 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl.
In a separate bowl, beat the eggs until nice and fluffy (2 to 3 minutes). Whisk in the Greek yogurt until combined and smooth.
Add in the grated cheese, flour mixture, bacon, and zucchini mixture and stir until combined.
Pour filling into hash brown crust and bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until center is set, the top is puffed and golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let stand for several minutes before removing from pan and serving. Can also be eaten room temperature or chilled.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/zucchini-quiche-with-bacon-and-hash-brown-crust/?fbclid=IwAR21ooYsq0vN3epxt6WqHiZjDsHBazjWXelcdq-E3VoLnG30EKTXxzKX_JA#recipe
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
