Oh to bee red!

Sometimes all you have to do is step outside. I took this photo two weeks ago in my yard.
It was a cool morning with a light breeze. The sun was shining bright, reflecting off the south side of the house, making it warm enough for this wood bee to be active, albeit a bit slow.
Wild strawberries are native to Southeast Missouri. Several of them grow next to and among planted flowers along the house. I was not thinking about this color combination, but when it happened I had to take the photo.
