All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesMay 22, 2021

Oh to bee red!

Sometimes all you have to do is step outside. I took this photo two weeks ago in my yard. It was a cool morning with a light breeze. The sun was shining bright, reflecting off the south side of the house, making it warm enough for this wood bee to be active, albeit a bit slow...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Sometimes all you have to do is step outside. I took this photo two weeks ago in my yard.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

It was a cool morning with a light breeze. The sun was shining bright, reflecting off the south side of the house, making it warm enough for this wood bee to be active, albeit a bit slow.

Wild strawberries are native to Southeast Missouri. Several of them grow next to and among planted flowers along the house. I was not thinking about this color combination, but when it happened I had to take the photo.

Story Tags
Column

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy