Ode to a witness tree

When natural and human history meet, it is fitting to pause and remember. Due to disease and structural instability, a tree that earned its own page of history as a State Champion American beech met its demise in recent days. Its notoriety had much to do with where it took root 200 years ago. It grew stately and unmolested, except for carved graffiti, on property dedicated to religion and education for 185 years ago as St. Vincent's College.

Landscapes and cityscapes turn a historian's mind to wonder -- "What happened here?" In the tree's last season, it is appropriate to contemplate centuries of natural and human history witnessed under its branches.

Early board minutes in the history of Cape Girardeau's St. Vincent's male academy, college, and seminary, indicate the Vincentians enslaved Blacks to labor, supporting their school. In the 1850 Federal Census, Slave Schedule, Father Anthony Penco, the college principal priest, was enumerated as owner of 10 individuals: males (ages 75, 60, 40, 12, 10, and 9) and females (60, 38, 18, and 9). The list included no names or familial relationships, but other resources bring to light personal stories of a few.

Records of St. Vincent parish church registered the 1848 marriage of Juliana (enslaved by the College) to Hamlet (enslaved by "the Dowty Family"). Did the newly-weds shiver beneath the tree as they walked from the church on their December wedding day?

The regular enumeration of 1850 named two Black women, among a list of priests and students -- Betsy (age 40) and Matilda (46), both Black, by first names only, but were possibly free. Did the women seek the tree's shade in brief moments of leisure?