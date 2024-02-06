Obtaining vital records from cemetery research

The burial sites of ancestors are often of great interest to family historians. We may wish to pay tribute to our family members at their place of rest, but from a research standpoint, we can obtain a lot from gravestones and burial records. Oftentimes this information is available in no other source.

The records you find on cemeteries vary with the type of cemetery. The best records are kept by active church and private cemeteries. If the cemetery is no longer used or the congregation is inactive, finding the records can be a challenge. Very few family cemeteries, oftentimes long forgotten, have any records.

Gravestones often include the basic vital records of name, birth date (and sometimes place), death date (sometimes place), age and relationships. Less often, marriage date and place and military service information are inscribed. We can deduce religious affiliation, membership in fraternal or service organizations, vocation, avocation and economic status from the markers as well.

Information transcribed from the stone is always secondary information. The birth and death information, unless it came from an "official" document, was from someone who did not witness the event. Then, it was carved or cast on the marker, which can generate additional errors. Relatives may place markers decades after a relative died, adding another source of error. Always correlate the information with any other sources.

Novice family historians sometimes have mistaken assumptions about cemeteries. For example, very few people had permanent grave markers before 1850, and markers became the rule only in the last 100 years. There is no entity beyond the level of the cemetery or a private cemetery association that maintains cemeteries, although many mistakenly believe this is done by the state or county. Not every cemetery has been inventoried, especially the small family lots on private land. Missouri does have a state cemetery law that protects cemeteries and access to them. However, landowners need notification via certified letter that the cemetery is on their property before the protection of the law is effective.