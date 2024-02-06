All sections
FeaturesOctober 24, 2020

Oak Ridge School receives grant

A selection of books that were purchased is shown.
A selection of books that were purchased is shown.

Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded the Oak Ridge R-VI School District a $2,000 grant to support literacy. This local grant is part of more than $8.6 million in grants awarded to more than 950 school, not-for-profits and organizations across the communities Dollar General serves.

Tammy Brock, Oak Ridge District grant coordinator, along with the help of Jennifer Wittmaier, English teacher, wrote the grant last spring. The school district uses the Lucy Calkins' Units of Study in Reading and Writing. The school uses a workshop model to teach reading and writing skills. Students read group, class and individual books that help grow and nurture reading and writing skills.

With the grant, the school district was able to purchase class sets of books and a few group sets of books that will help inspire and have greater student interest to achieve the school's reading and writing goals. Books were purchased across several genres of reading

