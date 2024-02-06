O Little Town of Bethlehem

The town of Bethlehem was known to the people. From it had come their beloved King David. And David was the most unlikely of kings. The prophet Samuel ran through all of David's tall, strapping brothers before Jesse said, "Oh yeah. I do have a little squirt who is out tending to the sheep." Yet, it was the littlest of the brothers that became the king (see 1 Samuel 16).

When the prophet Micah invokes the town of Bethlehem in his prophecy of the righteous king, he is doing more than simply gazing into a crystal ball. He is trying to remind the people of the way that God had called David: an unlikely boy in an unlikely little corner of the world. Micah was trying to get the people to see that they needed to look for the work of God not in the big and flashy armies of Empire, but in the peaceful, quiet streets of a dusty village.

And, of course, that's exactly what happened. Jesus came onto the scene not from Caesar's palace in Rome or from the Temple in Jerusalem. He was an impoverished, homeless baby born under questionable circumstances in a small town that wasn't much to speak of. His birth wasn't celebrated with pomp and circumstances. His first visitors were lower class and likely illiterate shepherds and then a group of Persian astrologers. God was found not in in the seat of the Empire or in the grand temple, but in the same dusty, peaceful streets of which Micah spoke so long ago.

That same invitation is given to us, friends. Where will we find Christ this season? Sometimes people think that we need to find Jesus by loud and grand gestures. If that is our goal this season, I think we are missing the point. Instead, look in the places you aren't likely to think of first. Look in oft-forgotten places. There you will find the hope, peace, joy, and love of God.