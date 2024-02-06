The holiday season is nearly upon us and everyone is busy planning for parties, get-togethers and, of course, family dinners. When planning any event, it is considerate to make provisions for those with special diet concerns or choose to practice various eating habits.

There are many factors to consider: vegetarian, vegan, lactose intolerant, gluten free, diabetic, allergies (especially to peanuts), and tree nuts, to mention a few. When planning for a large group, it can get a little confusing, so I am sharing a few recipes with you that might be of a little help. I have not covered every single area, but these few recipes might get you thinking toward an inviting and safe buffet table for everyone.

Happy holidays everyone!

Vegan Mushroom Wellington

A fantastic vegan version of the classic Beef Wellington. This recipe is elegant and boasts all of the traditional flavors and you won't even miss the beef.

4 large portabello mushrooms stalks trimmed and cleaned

3 large onions peeled and chopped

3 tablespoons olive oil

10 1/2 ounces baby spinach

4 sprigs of thyme, leaves picked off

1 vegan puff pastry

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Vegan egg wash:

1 tablespoon aquafaba (chickpea water)

1 tablespoon almond or cashew milk

1 teaspoon neutral flavored oil

1/2 teaspoon maple syrup or brown rice syrup

Place a large frying pan over a low to medium-low heat. Add the 1 /2 tablespoon of olive oil followed by onion and reduce heat to low. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 to 20 minutes, until the onions are golden brown. Keep an eye on the onions to make sure they don't over brown.

Remove the onions from the pan and return the pan to the heat. Add the baby spinach and cook until wilted. Remove the baby spinach from the pan and leave to cool.

Increase the heat to medium-high and return the pan to the heat. Add the remaining olive oil and place the mushrooms, top side down. Cook until lightly golden (about 5 minutes) before turning over and cooking for a further 5 minutes or until golden. Remove from the heat, and drain on paper towel top side up as they will release a lot of liquid as they cool. Transfer the onions, spinach and mushrooms to the refrigerator and cool completely.

Preheat the oven to 390 degrees. Place a sheet of baking paper on the baking tray and then place the puff pastry sheet on top. Spread half the caramelized onions over the middle third of the pastry, making sure to leave an extra 3/4-inch border at the edge of the pastry. Top with half of the baby spinach. Spread the Dijon mustard over the mushrooms and season well with salt and pepper. Place the mushrooms on top of the spinach. Top the mushrooms with thyme and the remaining baby spinach and onions.

Very carefully roll the pastry over the top of the mushroom mixture until you have a log. Press down to seal the edges. Roll over the log so that the seam is facing the bottom.

To make the vegan egg wash, whisk all of the ingredients together in a bowl. Very lightly coat with the vegan egg wash. Place the pastry in the freezer for 10 minutes before repeating with another layer of vegan egg wash and freezing the pastry for a further 10 minutes.

Place the pastry back on the baking sheet and tray and place in the oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or until golden and flakey.

Recipe notes: The Mushroom Wellington is best eaten as soon as it comes out of the oven as the pastry will start to soften when the mushrooms release their juices as they cool.

Green Beans with Cranberries, Bacon and Goat Cheese (gluten-free)

These green beans with cranberries, bacon and goat cheese are a healthy addition to your Thanksgiving table that doesn't skimp on flavor. Pass on the traditional green bean casserole and enjoy this gluten free, light version of green beans from the holiday buffet.

1 1/2 pounds green beans, washed and trimmed

2 slices bacon

1/2 cup fresh cranberries

1 ounce goat cheese, crumbled

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook the bacon until crispy. Remove the bacon from the pan and set aside but leave the grease in the pan.

Add the green beans to the pan with the bacon grease. Saute for 3 to 5 minutes, tossing occasionally until the green beans start to "char." At this point, cover the skillet with a lid and let steam for another 5 to 7 minutes.

Remove the lid, add the cranberries and saute for another 2 to 3 minutes until the cranberries are warmed through and starting to wrinkle.

Plate the beans with the cranberries, crumble the goat cheese and bacon on top and season with salt and pepper.

Quinoa Stuffing with Butternut Squash, Cranberries and Pistachios (vegetarian)

This delicious quinoa stuffing is packed with healthy ingredients and is so full of amazing flavor, you won't even miss the bread cubes and giblet pieces.

1 butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cubed

1 red onion, peeled and diced

3-5 cloves garlic, with peel still on

1 tablespoon vegetable or canola oil (or any high-heat oil)

Salt and pepper

1 1/2 cups quinoa, rinsed

3 cups vegetable broth, or water

Zest of one orange

2 cups roughly-chopped fresh spinach

2/3 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup shelled pistachios

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

In a large mixing bowl, toss butternut squash, onion, and garlic cloves (with peel still on) until they are evenly coated with oil. Spread then out in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet. Season generously with salt and pepper. Roast for 30 minutes, or until soft and cooked and the edges begin to slightly brown. Remove and set aside. Discard the garlic peels.

Meanwhile, stir together quinoa, broth (or water), and orange zest, and cook according to package instructions. When cooked, set aside.

Add the cooked veggies, quinoa, spinach, cranberries and pistachios to a large mixing bowl, and gently toss to combine. Season with additional salt and pepper if need be. Serve warm.

Raspberry Thumbprint Cookies (grain-free, gluten-free, dairy-free)

2 cups blanched almond flour

1/4 cup coconut flour, sifted if lumpy

1/2 cup raw or granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

7 tablespoons coconut oil, melted and cooled slightly

1 large egg, room temperature

1 teaspoon almond extract

1/3 cup raspberry jam or jam of choice

1/2 cup white chocolate for piping, optional (omit for dairy-free)

In a medium bowl, stir together the almond flour, coconut flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

In another medium bowl, stir together the coconut oil, egg and almond extract. Add the flour mixture to the wet mixture and stir just until combined. The dough will feel quite wet. Let sit for 10 minutes, which allows the coconut flour to absorb the liquid.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a cookie sheet with a piece of parchment paper.

Roll the dough into 1-inch balls and place 2-inches apart on the prepared cookie sheet. The dough will feel quite greasy but this is OK.

Using your thumb, make an indentation about 3/4 of the way down into each cookie. You may want to re-form the edges a little to make them prettier. Fill each indentation with 1/2 teaspoon of jam. Be sure not to overfill them.

Bake for 8 minutes or until the cookies have barely started browning on the bottom.

Let the cookies, which will be very soft, cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheet and then remove to a wire rack to cool completely. Pipe with white chocolate, if desired.

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 4 days.

Notes: If you use unrefined coconut oil, these will likely have a coconut taste to them. With refined coconut oil, there will be no coconut taste.

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds

A chocolate treat you can feel good about. Only four simple, convenient ingredients transformed into something extraordinary. And within minutes too! Plus, they're a good source of protein, energy, and let's not forget all that glorious sweet and salty crunch.