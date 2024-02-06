The holiday season is nearly upon us and everyone is busy planning for parties, get-togethers and, of course, family dinners. When planning any event, it is considerate to make provisions for those with special diet concerns or choose to practice various eating habits.
There are many factors to consider: vegetarian, vegan, lactose intolerant, gluten free, diabetic, allergies (especially to peanuts), and tree nuts, to mention a few. When planning for a large group, it can get a little confusing, so I am sharing a few recipes with you that might be of a little help. I have not covered every single area, but these few recipes might get you thinking toward an inviting and safe buffet table for everyone.
Happy holidays everyone!
A fantastic vegan version of the classic Beef Wellington. This recipe is elegant and boasts all of the traditional flavors and you won't even miss the beef.
Place a large frying pan over a low to medium-low heat. Add the 1 /2 tablespoon of olive oil followed by onion and reduce heat to low. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 to 20 minutes, until the onions are golden brown. Keep an eye on the onions to make sure they don't over brown.
Remove the onions from the pan and return the pan to the heat. Add the baby spinach and cook until wilted. Remove the baby spinach from the pan and leave to cool.
Increase the heat to medium-high and return the pan to the heat. Add the remaining olive oil and place the mushrooms, top side down. Cook until lightly golden (about 5 minutes) before turning over and cooking for a further 5 minutes or until golden. Remove from the heat, and drain on paper towel top side up as they will release a lot of liquid as they cool. Transfer the onions, spinach and mushrooms to the refrigerator and cool completely.
Preheat the oven to 390 degrees. Place a sheet of baking paper on the baking tray and then place the puff pastry sheet on top. Spread half the caramelized onions over the middle third of the pastry, making sure to leave an extra 3/4-inch border at the edge of the pastry. Top with half of the baby spinach. Spread the Dijon mustard over the mushrooms and season well with salt and pepper. Place the mushrooms on top of the spinach. Top the mushrooms with thyme and the remaining baby spinach and onions.
Very carefully roll the pastry over the top of the mushroom mixture until you have a log. Press down to seal the edges. Roll over the log so that the seam is facing the bottom.
To make the vegan egg wash, whisk all of the ingredients together in a bowl. Very lightly coat with the vegan egg wash. Place the pastry in the freezer for 10 minutes before repeating with another layer of vegan egg wash and freezing the pastry for a further 10 minutes.
Place the pastry back on the baking sheet and tray and place in the oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or until golden and flakey.
Recipe notes: The Mushroom Wellington is best eaten as soon as it comes out of the oven as the pastry will start to soften when the mushrooms release their juices as they cool.
These green beans with cranberries, bacon and goat cheese are a healthy addition to your Thanksgiving table that doesn't skimp on flavor. Pass on the traditional green bean casserole and enjoy this gluten free, light version of green beans from the holiday buffet.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook the bacon until crispy. Remove the bacon from the pan and set aside but leave the grease in the pan.
Add the green beans to the pan with the bacon grease. Saute for 3 to 5 minutes, tossing occasionally until the green beans start to "char." At this point, cover the skillet with a lid and let steam for another 5 to 7 minutes.
Remove the lid, add the cranberries and saute for another 2 to 3 minutes until the cranberries are warmed through and starting to wrinkle.
Plate the beans with the cranberries, crumble the goat cheese and bacon on top and season with salt and pepper.
This delicious quinoa stuffing is packed with healthy ingredients and is so full of amazing flavor, you won't even miss the bread cubes and giblet pieces.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.
In a large mixing bowl, toss butternut squash, onion, and garlic cloves (with peel still on) until they are evenly coated with oil. Spread then out in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet. Season generously with salt and pepper. Roast for 30 minutes, or until soft and cooked and the edges begin to slightly brown. Remove and set aside. Discard the garlic peels.
Meanwhile, stir together quinoa, broth (or water), and orange zest, and cook according to package instructions. When cooked, set aside.
Add the cooked veggies, quinoa, spinach, cranberries and pistachios to a large mixing bowl, and gently toss to combine. Season with additional salt and pepper if need be. Serve warm.
In a medium bowl, stir together the almond flour, coconut flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
In another medium bowl, stir together the coconut oil, egg and almond extract. Add the flour mixture to the wet mixture and stir just until combined. The dough will feel quite wet. Let sit for 10 minutes, which allows the coconut flour to absorb the liquid.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a cookie sheet with a piece of parchment paper.
Roll the dough into 1-inch balls and place 2-inches apart on the prepared cookie sheet. The dough will feel quite greasy but this is OK.
Using your thumb, make an indentation about 3/4 of the way down into each cookie. You may want to re-form the edges a little to make them prettier. Fill each indentation with 1/2 teaspoon of jam. Be sure not to overfill them.
Bake for 8 minutes or until the cookies have barely started browning on the bottom.
Let the cookies, which will be very soft, cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheet and then remove to a wire rack to cool completely. Pipe with white chocolate, if desired.
Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 4 days.
Notes: If you use unrefined coconut oil, these will likely have a coconut taste to them. With refined coconut oil, there will be no coconut taste.
A chocolate treat you can feel good about. Only four simple, convenient ingredients transformed into something extraordinary. And within minutes too! Plus, they're a good source of protein, energy, and let's not forget all that glorious sweet and salty crunch.
These can be wrapped and given as a gift or served on the dessert buffet as a grab-and-go treat.
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Set aside.
Melt the chocolate in a double boiler or very carefully use the microwave. For the microwave, place the chocolate in a medium heat-proof bowl. Melt in 30 second increments, stirring after each increment until completely melted and smooth. Alternatively, you can temper the chocolate. If tempering, do not store finished nuts in the refrigerator.
Stir the almonds into the chocolate, making sure to coat each one. Using a dipping tool or a fork, lift the almonds out of the chocolate one by one or only a couple at a time (you don't want them all sticking together), gently tap the tool/fork against the side of the bowl to release excess chocolate, and place onto prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining almonds.
Sprinkle almonds with a little sea salt and Turbinado sugar, then allow chocolate to completely set. You may choose to place the baking sheet in the refrigerator to speed it up.
Store chocolate-covered almonds in the refrigerator for up to 4 weeks.
Note: For extra flavor, try toasting the almonds first. Simply spread them out onto a large baking sheet and bake for 10 to 12 minutes at 300 degrees. Allow to slightly cool before coating with chocolate.
Here's a recipe for warm, gooey, brown sugar oat-topped flourless apple crisp. This gluten-free dessert is flavor packed with traditional brown sugar and maple syrup, but is flourless for your gluten-free guests around your holiday table.
Filling:
Topping:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, toss all of the filling ingredients together. Make sure the apples are evenly coated. Spoon into a 9-inch pie dish, cake pan or square baking pan. Set aside.
For the topping, whisk the brown sugar, oats and almond meal together. Make sure there aren't any huge chunks of brown sugar. Then, whisk in the cinnamon and salt. Once all combined, stir in the melted butter until combined. Sprinkle topping over the apples and finish with a few slivered or sliced almonds; these extra almonds on top are optional.
Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until the filling is bubbly, the apples are a little soft, and the topping is browned. If it looks like the topping is browning too quickly, cover the top loosely with aluminum foil. Allow to cool for 10 minutes. Top with pomegranate arils and serve with vanilla ice cream. Cover leftovers and store in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
Make ahead tip: Follow the recipe up to the baking instructions, then cover the crisp and freeze for up to 2 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator then bake as directed.
Notes: You want about 5 to 6 cups chopped apple pieces. Use different varieties, such as 2 tart Granny Smiths and 2 apples of a sweeter variety like Honeycrisp, Pink Lady, Braeburn, Fuji etc.; chop them in varying sizes. Some thin, some thicker. It helps the filling have a little more texture.
Maple syrup gives so much flavor. And makes the apple filling extra juicy and gooey. Don't leave it out.
You can use store-bought almond meal or almond flour, or you can make your own. Start with 1/2 cup of slivered or sliced almonds. Pulse them, along with 2 tablespoons of the 3/4 cup oats called for in this recipe, in a food processor until a crumbly meal has formed. Do not run the food processor continuously; you may end up with almond butter. Little pulses are best. You will end up with around 1/2 cup almond meal.
An Eggless Nog that is completely vegan, dairy-free and easy to make. Perfect for the holiday season.
In a high-powered blender such as a Vitamix, combine all the above ingredients. Blend on high until your Vegan Eggnog is perfectly smooth and creamy.
Strain through a fine-meshed sieve if you fancy an extra smooth and silky beverage.
Keep chilled, in an airtight bottle for up to 1 week.
Light and fluffy orange-scented muffins studded with juicy, jewel-red cranberries and crunchy, vibrantly green pistachios all topped with a swirl of vanilla cream -- festive, fragrant and delicious! The perfect sweet treat on your Christmas Eve brunch table or a grab-and-go snack during Black Friday shopping.
For frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a muffin tray with liners or use silicone liners. They can be used over and over and nothing ever sticks in them.
Put the cranberries in a small bowl and cover with orange juice. Leave to soak for at least 15 minutes.
Put all of the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Put all of the wet ingredients into a jug. Don't worry if the coconut oil goes a bit clumpy. Just mix it all up as well as you can.
Drain the cranberries (keep the leftover juice) and add them to the wet ingredients. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir well but not too much. You want it to be just combined so you can't see any dry flour. Over mixing can affect the rise and texture. Spoon into muffin cases and put into the oven immediately. Bake for around 25 minutes or until a skewer or toothpick comes out clean.
For the cream: While the muffins are cooking or cooling, open the can of coconut milk.
Scrape out the hard cream and put in a bowl. Keep the leftover water and add to a smoothie or curry later.
Beat with an electric hand held whisk or in a stand mixer until light and fluffy. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla bean powder or extract and beat again until well combined.
If too stiff add a drop or two of the reserved orange juice to loosen. If you accidentally add a bit too much orange juice then just add a little more powered sugar.
The cream will get a little bit loose as it warms up while being whipped. If it's too loose to pipe put it in the fridge to set up a bit, or even the freezer for a little while if you are in a hurry. Do not pipe onto the muffins until they are completely cool. Once piped, decorate with some chopped pistachios and dried cranberries.
You can use up the leftover orange juice in a smoothie to save wasting it.
Recipe notes: If you cannot find natural pistachio nuts then it is OK to use salted pistachios. I purchased mine from a bulk bin and they were labeled unsalted and natural but when I got home and tasted one they were actually salted. They worked absolutely fine in the recipe. Just reduce the salt to 1/8 of a teaspoon to compensate if this is the case.
Have a terrific, blessed and meaningful holiday season and, until next time, happy cooking!
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.