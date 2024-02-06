Nurse, professor and mentor

In the humble Cape Girardeau suburb known as Smelterville, Laura was born to a family who believed in the values of education as a means of advancing, although her birth ended her own mother's education at grade 10.

Her maternal grandparents, William and Polly Temple, came to Cape Girardeau from Alabama in the early 1910s, on a promise of industrial expansion and jobs. For William, it meant heavy labor at Hely's Quarry. A spiritual family, they were founding members of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Their third daughter, Annie Mae (Laura's mother), was an independent spirit.

After marrying Lloyd Williams, a Catholic, and with the advent of Holy Family Catholic Church in their neighborhood, Annie Mae was confirmed and became active in the parish. Annie's strong preference for Catholic education meant Laura attended St. Mary's High School, the only Black student in her class, graduating in 1953.

While Lloyd worked as a custodian at St. Vincent's Seminary, mother Annie styled neighbors hair in her home shop, saving her earnings to make it possible for Laura to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. Laura was accepted by De Paul Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, graduating in 1956. Her first nursing position was charge nurse at the new Renard Psychiatric Hospital associated with Barnes Hospital.

Laura married her childhood sweetheart, David Cato, in 1958 at Holy Family Church, and they moved to Joliet, Illinois, where David worked for the railroad. Laura broke new ground as the first Black registered nurse to work at Silver Cross Hospital. She advanced from staff nurse to head nurse and coordinator positions. Encouraged to further her education, Laura went to Chicago's University of Illinois Medical Center, where she earned a bachelor of science in nursing in 1971 and master of science in nursing from Northern Illinois University--DeKalb in 1974.