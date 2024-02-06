All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesFebruary 16, 2018

NTSB: Human error likely main cause of South Carolina Amtrack crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Human error is likely the cause of a collision between an Amtrak train and a freight train in South Carolina killing two people and injuring dozens of others earlier this month, according to a preliminary report by federal investigators...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Human error is likely the cause of a collision between an Amtrak train and a freight train in South Carolina killing two people and injuring dozens of others earlier this month, according to a preliminary report by federal investigators.

The National Transportation Safety Board report dated Tuesday said "the evidence indicates that human decision making and actions likely played key roles" in the Feb. 4 crash near the city of Cayce.

The report said a switch was in the wrong position, sending the passenger train onto a side track where a CSX freight train was parked.

Investigators said earlier railway signals were not operating normally at the time of the crash while crews installed a safety system, which could have prevented the exact type of wreck killing engineer Michael Kempf, 54, of Savannah, Georgia, and conductor Michael Cella, 36, of Orange Park, Florida. More than 100 passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The preliminary reports said "safe movement of the trains through the signal suspension depended on proper switch alignment, which, in turn, relied on error-free manual work."

The NTSB has recommended the Federal Railroad Administration issue an emergency order to require railroads to take extra steps when the signal system is out of service and a switch has been repositioned, as in this case.

The report recommended the next train or locomotive to pass through the location should do so at a low speed and should report to the dispatcher the switch is in the correct position.

Only then, should trains be allowed to use normal speeds in the area, the report recommended.

The final NTSB report is not expected for months.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy