Have you ever been asked "What do we do now?" or simply "What now?" These words could apply to most anything. There are times I sit down to write and wonder "What do I write this week?" Most of the time I have an idea or two and a start. Then there are times when I have an idea but not sure how to write the article, like this week. At some point I'll write an article on "Am I My Brother's Keeper" but not this week. I need to let that perk in my brain a little longer. But it did bring up an important question. "What now?"

Most mornings I get up a little earlier than Marge, so I always have my coffee. When Marge gets up, she usually asks me if I'm ready for breakfast. Sometimes I am, and then there are times I'm not in a hurry. But after a bit, she usually asks me what I want for breakfast. In the spring when we are getting ripe tomatoes, I know right off what I want. I want a couple ripe red or yellow or orange tomatoes along with two or three pieces of toast smothered in Miracle Whip. A pile of bacon goes good with the tomatoes and even an egg or two. Oh, and coffee. I know what I want. But now that I've eaten tomatoes pretty much every morning since the end of May, Marge will ask "What sounds good?" My immediate response is coffee but then "I don't know!"

Marge and I have gardened pretty much from the time we were born, so we've done it a time or two. We even gardened when we lived in Bartlesville and Wilmore. But there has come a time when I wonder "What now?" We grow potatoes pretty much like we've grown them close to 70 years. We do it a little different but basically the same. But as we've aged, we can't weed and hoe like we used to so "Now what?"