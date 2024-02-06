All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresJuly 11, 2020

Now that's a big frog!

Recently, I was sent this fantastic photo of a little boy and a big frog. The look on his face tells it all. Pure delight! His mother told me she was driving him to his day care center while on her way to her job. She saw the huge frog at the side of the road and thought of saving it just like so many people would save a turtle. ...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Recently, I was sent this fantastic photo of a little boy and a big frog. The look on his face tells it all. Pure delight!

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

His mother told me she was driving him to his day care center while on her way to her job. She saw the huge frog at the side of the road and thought of saving it just like so many people would save a turtle. Surprised at the size of it, she thought of showing it to her son. It did not jump as she picked it off the road, took a quick photo of it with her son and released it off the road.

The frog is a bullfrog. It is North America's largest native frog. It spends its life in or near water. I love stories like this one. Nature is awesome.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnOct. 9
Conservation Column: Celebrating autumn
ColumnOct. 9
Smith: Standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel
ColumnOct. 7
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
ColumnOct. 3
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy