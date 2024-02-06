Now that's a big frog!

His mother told me she was driving him to his day care center while on her way to her job. She saw the huge frog at the side of the road and thought of saving it just like so many people would save a turtle. Surprised at the size of it, she thought of showing it to her son. It did not jump as she picked it off the road, took a quick photo of it with her son and released it off the road.

The frog is a bullfrog. It is North America's largest native frog. It spends its life in or near water. I love stories like this one. Nature is awesome.