November brings shorter days but sweetened by leftover Halloween candy

By Darla Buckhannon
Carol (Ryan) Cannon tells us 65 people attended the 100th-birthday celebration for her Dad, Evans H. Ryan, at the Senior Center Oct 28. People came in from all around, including Scott City, St. Louis, Arnold, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Leopold and Springfield, and as far away as Michigan, Arkansas and Tennessee.
Hello November and goodbye Daylight Saving Time! Veterans Day falls on Saturday this year, so City Hall will be closed Friday.
The full moon this week is the Sassafras Moon, Beaver Moon and Moon When Horns Are Broken Off.
The month of November is Aviation History Month, National Caregivers Appreciation Month, National Diabetes Awareness Month and National Novel Writing Month.
We're hearing positive feedback about the Moguls online. One alumnus said it is so easy to navigate and fun that he's spending way too much time looking through previous years. With this being the week of Halloween many of us recall those years of fun Halloween carnivals at the Chaffee High gym. The Halloween queen and king of junior high and high school were chosen by popular vote. Fancy ballot boxes were on full display as students cast their votes. Tyke Finney and I were candidates in junior high, and I proudly wore the dress my mother made for me. What year was the last carnival held at CHS?
By now, the fun part of Halloween arrives for adults -- finishing off all the leftover candy! American Heart Association recommends children ages 2 to 18 consume less than six teaspoons of sugar a day, adding most consume three times that amount. For adult men, the limit is nine teaspoons, and for women six. Limit those sodas! A 12-ounce soft drink contains eight teaspoons of sugar. Two fun-size treats hits the limit.
There were lots of exciting college and pro football games last weekend, and I have to say it: 'How about those Dallas Cowboys!"
Many sports fans were also watching the World Series, and there have been some interesting and entertaining pregame ceremonies. It was especially neat to watch former Presidents George H.W. Bush and son George W. throwing out the first pitch in Game 5. Another joy was watching all the players and coaches showing the well-deserved respect to our national anthem and American flag. That is why America is about baseball, hotdogs, apple pie and Chevrolet. Remember the 1974 Chevrolet TV commercial? And, you have to love singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame." Written by Jack Norworth and Albert von Tilzer, the song dates back to 1908 when it was first sung by Edward Meeker. It was one of my mother's favorite songs; we sang it during our nightly piano sessions.
Some of us were recalling the days when newspaper boys threw the paper to front porches from their bicycles. So I asked a couple of readers about their paper routes. Tom Davenport said he had Wright and Black avenues for a time. Tom said he and Deanie Harris delivered weekly sale bills for the IGA as well. Gary Reeves and Bob Burnett also had routes, and Tyke Finney said he remembers his half-brother Bill Warner throwing papers from their red Jeep. Jae Hopkins said it was his first job. He picked the papers up at the Hotel Byrd, with Mrs. Hale supervising everything. They folded them for throwing, then placed all the papers into a big SEMO bag situated on the big basket on the bike's handlebars. Obviously, there was a real art folding-up and throwing papers while riding the bicycle down the sidewalk, targeting the front porch and missing the roof! Many a successful man had a newspaper route when they were young.
Remember to tell those special people in your life you love them -- those three words means so very much.
