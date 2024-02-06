November brings shorter days but sweetened by leftover Halloween candy

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Jeremy Pobst, Rodger Campbell, Amanda Hooker, Ashlee Bowman, Ron Eifert, Jr., Bill Pfefferkorn, Duncan McKinley, Katie Chasteen, James Odell, Sarah Dooley, Francis Wagoner, Wayne Chapman, Judy Pobst, Ida Seyer, Craig Ressel, Garner Horman, Derek Gaines, Cindy Burnett, Jack Leslie Burnett, John Chambers, Warren Diggs, Mike Razer, Judy Marshall, Margaret Jane Obermann, Laura Estes, Mary Jo Pfefferkorn, Jennifer Teegarden, Charlotte Dirnberger, Shawn Powderly, Jeff Daugherty, Mary Chambers, Fred Bollinger, Justin Anderson, Brandy Seabaugh, JoNell Schaefer, Jessica Grojean, Rodger Seyer, Gene Cummins and Kathy Bishop.

Happy anniversary to Joe and Kerrie Swain and Gary and Brenda Hester.

Carol (Ryan) Cannon tells us 65 people attended the 100th-birthday celebration for her Dad, Evans H. Ryan, at the Senior Center Oct 28. People came in from all around, including Scott City, St. Louis, Arnold, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Leopold and Springfield, and as far away as Michigan, Arkansas and Tennessee.

Hello November and goodbye Daylight Saving Time! Veterans Day falls on Saturday this year, so City Hall will be closed Friday.

The full moon this week is the Sassafras Moon, Beaver Moon and Moon When Horns Are Broken Off.

The month of November is Aviation History Month, National Caregivers Appreciation Month, National Diabetes Awareness Month and National Novel Writing Month.

Halloweens past

We're hearing positive feedback about the Moguls online. One alumnus said it is so easy to navigate and fun that he's spending way too much time looking through previous years. With this being the week of Halloween many of us recall those years of fun Halloween carnivals at the Chaffee High gym. The Halloween queen and king of junior high and high school were chosen by popular vote. Fancy ballot boxes were on full display as students cast their votes. Tyke Finney and I were candidates in junior high, and I proudly wore the dress my mother made for me. What year was the last carnival held at CHS?

By now, the fun part of Halloween arrives for adults -- finishing off all the leftover candy! American Heart Association recommends children ages 2 to 18 consume less than six teaspoons of sugar a day, adding most consume three times that amount. For adult men, the limit is nine teaspoons, and for women six. Limit those sodas! A 12-ounce soft drink contains eight teaspoons of sugar. Two fun-size treats hits the limit.