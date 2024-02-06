Nourishing the stomach for combat

Everybody knows what a baguette is, along with the beret, an iconic symbol of French culture. Ten billion of the long bread batons are consumed annually in France and nearly everyone there knows the proper way to carry one and the proper way to eat one. But they may not know why the baguette is shaped the way it is.

One prominent view has it that the baguette was configured, per Napoleon's orders, so that French soldiers could carry it in their trouser legs. If so, that just underscores the truth of the Little Corporal's reputed maxim, "An army marches on its stomach." Well-fed soldiers are more likely to be victorious than ill-fed ones and bad food only compounds the problems a soldier might inevitably experience.

When we observe Veterans Day next week, that's worth keeping in mind. So besides paying homage to all who served our country in uniform, I'll remember in particular not only my late father, who fought in the Pacific, but also my late Uncle Don, who was an Army first-cook in Korea.

Uncle Don never claimed to be a gourmet cook, but he tried his best and occasionally achieved, given the circumstances, culinary triumphs, like the time one evening when he scrounged up some flour and lard and surprised his men with doughnuts. They gratefully gobbled them up right out of the fryer — so quickly the six gallons of icing meant to glaze them went unused.

My uncle never cooked a day in his life before joining the army, but he quickly learned how to fry eggs five dozen at a time while opening 50 cans of bacon with a hatchet. Understandably, upon returning home it took him a while to adjust to a civilian kitchen. One of the first things he fixed when back was a pot of chili to serve four, but which out of force of habit he salted for 250.

He probably would not recognize how military food looks and tastes these days. Granted, it's not quite haute cuisine, but it's a long way from the rations of previous eras. For example, the mainstay of the diet of Civil War soldiers was a hardtack biscuit, which lived up to its name. It had to be broken up with a rifle butt, soaked in water, and fried in bacon grease before it became soft enough to chew.