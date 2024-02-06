Notre Dame students perform 'Singin' in the rain'

After their musical was canceled in spring of 2020 due to the pandemic, Notre Dame Regional High School students are putting on a musical once again.

The cast will be singing and dancing in "Singin in the Rain," based on the film of the same title.

Since the pandemic is ongoing and masks are still required at the school, the cast had to adjust the way they normally put on a show. Everyone involved wore face coverings until a few weeks ago those on stage began to wear clear face shields, according to director Cynthia King.

"For a lot of the kids, that's a point of pride with them, that are willing to do what they need to do to have the show happen," King said.

According to King, the adjustments they made to be mindful of the spread of COVID-19 include having face shields for actors on stage and masks for everyone else. Ticketing was done differently to adjust seats to be in distanced groups from one another. There is also an option to buy a ticket to watch it live-streamed. The orchestra excluded live brass music, since blown air needs to be involved to play them, and is instead playing those digitally with live string and percussion instruments by masked musicians.