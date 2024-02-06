Incoming senior Drew Beussink learned a lot over the final four months of his junior year, despite attending his final class at Notre Dame Regional High School in late January.

The remainder of Beussink's school year was spent 700 miles away, learning about the rapport of U.S. Senate members, filibusters and cellphone addiction.

It was the result of learning the meaning of "page" as part of a freshman civics class.

"I didn't know what a page was, so I Googled it, and I saw that a page was a junior in high school who worked in the United States Senate," Beussink said. "I thought it was really cool and something I wanted to do, so I applied for it."

He ultimately got it.

Drew Beussink of Cape Girardeau is pictured with U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill at the U.S. Capitol. SHELBY HOGAN

The application was submitted in February of his sophomore year, and he received a call a month later confirming his pending status of junior for the next school year.

He heard nothing over the next nine months. He already had participated for the Bulldogs swim team in the fall and had anything but the nation's capital on his mind when his phone rang in late December.

"I remember looking at my phone and seeing the call was coming from Washington, D.C., and I was like, 'That's crazy,'" Beussink said. "It was kind of shocking, given that I had forgotten about it."

He was appointed by the office of U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., and was one of 30 juniors chosen nationwide to participate in the program. He was to leave Jan. 29 and return June 9, interrupted by just one week off in April to return home.

Preparing for his first extended time away from his family, which includes three younger brothers, he received more information about the program a week before departing. It was traumatic news: No cellphones allowed. He was to turn in his teenage lifeline upon arrival and get it back after his departure.

"That was honestly probably the worst part because it's so hard to stay in touch with people when you don't have your cellphone," Beussink said. "And we can't access internet, either, at our dormitory, so we were really cut off from the world when we were up there."

There was a landline in the dormitory where he stayed, but long-distance calls were not allowed, except by a method foreign to him.

"I had to learn what a calling card was and how to use that," Beussink said. "I could call my parents and friends at night. I did keep in touch with them reasonably well through that."

It was all in keeping with the traditions of the U.S. Senate, the only part of the U.S. Congress still to employ pages.

Phone aside, he was excited about the rest of the page program, as he was interested in politics and never before had traveled to Washington, D.C.

He attended Senate Page School in the basement of his dormitory, beginning his four-class day at 6:15 a.m. and arriving at the Capitol Building minutes before the start of the 10 a.m. Senate sessions.

Assigned as a Democrat page, he was seated on the left of the dais and in for long days. His initial sessions came shortly after President Donald Trump took office and were filled with the confirmation debate of White House cabinet candidates.