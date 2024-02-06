Noticing what's present

Taking life for granted -- rather than crediting God's miracles -- makes living seem ordinary. Yes God still performs miracles. To many, they may seem like a scientific invention, a normal occurrence, or merely a chance happening. I discovered, recently, that much of the mundane is notoriously miraculous and it's difficult to understand how they could possibly be. When you meditate on what's in front of your eyes, you discover the significance of what's there -- that which in reality, is not so simple.

My husband and I recently returned from a trip on an airplane. I've flown many times and never realized the awe of what I was experiencing. Was I in for a surprise when I began to take note of what was going on all around me as we began the flight!

I first noticed all the people standing and sitting in the airport. As we checked our larger suitcase, I was awestruck at how much weight was contained in all those bags being checked. How could the air hold so much weight, depending only on motors and other mechanization? My husband then filled me in on the military equipment carried on planes on which he had flown. Bulldozers, Jeeps and all sorts of army equipment, plus many soldiers. I looked up and exclaimed to God. "My, but Your power is tremendous, I hope your people notice and give the credit to the true magician, You."

People kept coming and going with never a look of awe or appreciation for what was happening. I felt so fortunate to be heir to such a convenience. I also took into account, the long lines that were handled so efficiently. Much had to be done to satisfy airport regulations, yet, within a short time frame. As I watched the long line of people boarding our plane, I became even more shocked, thinking of the enormity of the situation. How could the plane support that amount of weight -- that of which I was a part? How could a small city, such as this, survive in the air? It truly was a small city. Food, drink, restrooms, phone connections, and other necessities were available. Although there are numerous, such facilities providing similar services, we take them, too, for granted and fail to see God in the equation. Instead man receives the credit. If we'd only remember it is God that equips man.