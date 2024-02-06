The female firefly will lay eggs just below the surface of the ground. A few weeks later the eggs hatch and turn into larvae. The larvae stay below ground all through autumn and winter. They climb above ground in spring and are known as glow worms. Eventually, around mid-May or early June, the glow worms become adult fireflies with wings.

Often called lightning bugs, the firefly is not really a fly. It is a kind of soft-wing beetle. If you catch and put fireflies in a jar, be sure to turn them loose before you go to bed.