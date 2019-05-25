All sections
May 25, 2019

Not cobbler yet

One of the best desserts on Earth is fresh from the oven blackberry cobbler. I remember picking wild blackberries as a boy. I also remember sitting at my grandmother's table and eating blackberry cobbler and homemade ice cream. Nothing compares! Wild blackberry fruits can be small and bitter or large and sweet. ...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

One of the best desserts on Earth is fresh from the oven blackberry cobbler. I remember picking wild blackberries as a boy. I also remember sitting at my grandmother's table and eating blackberry cobbler and homemade ice cream. Nothing compares!

Wild blackberry fruits can be small and bitter or large and sweet. Where the plants grow makes all the difference. They produce the best berries in a place where the soil is rich, deep and moist with semi-sunshine. Over the years I have found that Japanese honeysuckle likes to vine in the same places as blackberries, often choking out the berry plants.

My photo shows wild blackberry blossoms as they looked at night in mid-May 2019. The lower part of the picture shows a couple of green berries that have lost their white flower petals. The berries will ripen in a month or so, when they turn a dark purple color.

