Not a green flower

By Aaron Horrell

Shown here are the fruits of a persimmon tree shortly after the creamy white, bell-shaped flowers have fallen away.

The persimmon tree is a medium-sized, slender but often tall native North American tree. The wood of this tree typically is used for making the heads of golf clubs.

About the time of first frost in autumn, the fruit of this tree will be in the process of turning from green to yellow to orange. These fruits are called persimmons.