June 11, 2017

Not a green flower

Shown here are the fruits of a persimmon tree shortly after the creamy white, bell-shaped flowers have fallen away. The persimmon tree is a medium-sized, slender but often tall native North American tree. The wood of this tree typically is used for making the heads of golf clubs...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

Shown here are the fruits of a persimmon tree shortly after the creamy white, bell-shaped flowers have fallen away.

The persimmon tree is a medium-sized, slender but often tall native North American tree. The wood of this tree typically is used for making the heads of golf clubs.

About the time of first frost in autumn, the fruit of this tree will be in the process of turning from green to yellow to orange. These fruits are called persimmons.

When ripe, persimmons are dark orange in color, wrinkled and soft to the touch.

Possums and raccoons will climb the persimmon tree in autumn and eat the ripe persimmons.

If you have access to a persimmon tree, keep watch on it. Ripe persimmons will fall on the ground and may be shaken from small trees.

Look up "persimmon cookies" on line and make a batch. You may be pleasantly surprised.

Column
