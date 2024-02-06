North Dakota youth on 'Mystery Mission' in Poplar Bluff

Chase Breitbach wiped the sweat off his brow with a smile Tuesday morning while tending the mulch on the grounds of the Margaret Harwell Art Museum in Poplar Bluff.

"Our weather is not this humid, and it is super hot today, but we are blessed to be here," the Dickinson, North Dakota youth leader said.

Breitbach is heading a group of 40 youth from St. John Lutheran Church in North Dakota who are in Poplar Bluff this week on a "Mystery Mission" of service to the community. These missions are part of St. John's outreach ministry and are valuable, teachable lessons for all involved, he added.

The group has a random destination chosen each year by church leaders with the location kept secret from the group until they arrive, Breitbach said.

Last year's surprise mission landed the youth in Puerto Rico. This year's group drove into Poplar Bluff on Sunday and will complete their mission here today.