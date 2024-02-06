North Dakota tabs Duhamel as tourism pitchman

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Even North Dakota's tourism director admits it isn't easy promoting a state where the first day of the new year brought temperatures down to a brutal 45 below zero.

But having Hollywood actor and Minot native Josh Duhamel make the pitch helps, said Sara Otte Coleman, who heads the state's tourism agency.

"He has increased awareness," she said.

Among the least-visited states in the nation, the agency announced Wednesday that it will once again enlist the services of the star of several "Transformers" movies to lure visitors to the state better known for its brutal cold weather than as a tourist destination.

The agency also unveiled its $2.9 million marketing plan for 2018. It announced that Duhamel will be paid $365,000 to be the face of the state's tourism campaign for the next two years. The actor wasn't present at the announcement.

Duhamel already has earned $525,000 since 2013 to be North Dakota's pitchman, records show.

The tourism marketing campaign features new TV and print ads, as well as new travel and hunting guides that feature Duhamel. Many also include his 4-year-old son Axl, whose mother is Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie.

This year's campaign will feature Duhamel's hometown of Minot and Grand Forks. It is a continuation of the North Dakota Legendary brand that was established in 2002 to help create more awareness of the state and what it has to offer, Otte Coleman said.