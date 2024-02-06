All sections
FeaturesApril 27, 2017

Nordstrom feels social media sting over $425 muddy jeans

NEW YORK -- Department store Nordstrom is getting dragged through the mud on social media for selling a pair of dirty-looking jeans for $425. Nordstrom's website said the jeans have a "caked-on muddy coating" to embody "rugged, Americana workwear." A matching mud denim jacket goes for the same price...

Associated Press
A screen-capture image from Nordstrom's website shows the men's dirty jeans on sale for $425.
NEW YORK -- Department store Nordstrom is getting dragged through the mud on social media for selling a pair of dirty-looking jeans for $425.

Nordstrom's website said the jeans have a "caked-on muddy coating" to embody "rugged, Americana workwear." A matching mud denim jacket goes for the same price.

Social-media users criticized Nordstrom for selling high-priced jeans they say mocked blue-collar workers.

Mike Rowe, who hosted the TV show "Dirty Jobs," said in a Facebook post the jeans were an example of the country's "war on work" and called them "a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic."

Representatives at Nordstrom Inc. did not respond to a request for comment.

Efforts to reach PRPS, which makes the jeans and jacket, were unsuccessful.

Community
