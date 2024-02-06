Nordstrom feels social media sting over $425 muddy jeans

NEW YORK -- Department store Nordstrom is getting dragged through the mud on social media for selling a pair of dirty-looking jeans for $425.

Nordstrom's website said the jeans have a "caked-on muddy coating" to embody "rugged, Americana workwear." A matching mud denim jacket goes for the same price.

Social-media users criticized Nordstrom for selling high-priced jeans they say mocked blue-collar workers.