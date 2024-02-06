Noise, nature and a simple life

For the past week or so there has been a little tree frog somewhere on the west side of our house. Every now and then he will make that tree frog sound, and we'll wonder where he is. Both of us have kind of looked for him for the sole reason of just knowing where he is. We don't want to relocate him or hurt him but simply know where he is.

We have a picnic table on this side of the house where we'll sit and visit and share a soda or pop or tea or ice water. I was sitting there alone the other day having a cup of coffee (Marge doesn't drink coffee.) and the frog let his sound rip a couple times. It was neat. The sound of nature. But along with the sound of the tree frog was our neighbor mowing his yard. He must have one of those zero turn mowers because you could hear the motor and the mower deck rev up like they do. A plane flew by, and the sound said it was a small prop plane. Then there were sounds from the train that rolled through. Our neighbor shot a couple times. What a difference!

The sound from nature was real. The sounds which were man-made were manufactured sounds. It made me think back to when I was little, there weren't hardly any man-made sounds. We lived about 7 miles from Arthur, Nebraska, and 2 miles from a decent sized two-lane road. There wasn't much traffic on the road so road noise was almost nonexistent. Planes would fly over now and then, so there was plane noise. When Dad was running the tractor, there was tractor noise. Maybe car noise now and then. TV possibly. Radio was likely. The radio was set to an A.M. station set on 93, I think. There was no AC, so no noise there. Pretty much every day I'd take Dad's .22 and go plink at a tin can or bird.

There were natural sounds though. Darweeny (really Darwin) lived about 2 miles northwest, and on a clear night we could hear his dog barking. Many a night we'd be joined by the coyotes serenading us. Now and then an old cow or maybe a calf would bellow or bawl out. An old bull would make a different sound, so you might hear him talking to the lady cows. Might even hear a horse whinny. The birds usually went silent at night but would wake up at dawn and let her rip. The frogs down east of the house in that little wet spot would sing pretty much all night. Our dog might bark, but usually not that much. Sounds of nature.

Go back another 100 years to the mid 1800s or even earlier. Almost no man-made noise. Virtually none. One might hear a frog. Maybe hear a coyote or wolf or fox. Maybe a buffalo or elk or deer. Maybe a storm would blow through and there would be lightning and wind and maybe rain or even snow. If there were some pine trees nearby, you could hear the wind flowing through the pines. It was an awesome sound that I dearly loved as a small boy. You'd maybe hear the sound of a meadowlark or a curlew or a blackbird or nighthawk or owl or a mallard or even geese. Maybe a frog or cricket or katydid or June bug.