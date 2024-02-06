No refuge for Christians

Many of us pray for the persecuted church all over the world. There are many places where it is dangerous to express faith in Jesus Christ. Christians, in the United States, are often mocked for claims of religious intolerance even as they are targeted for lawsuits. When Christians are in the minority, their lives are often in danger. Where does this hatred come from? Remember, we are facing spiritual warfare (Ephesians 6).

For the Christians in Afghanistan, they knew that shootings, hangings, beheadings, crucifixions, being burned alive in cages and other forms of torture would start as soon as the Taliban were in charge.

I read an article by the National Catholic Register that better explains this scenario. The title is "Christians in Afghanistan: 5 Things You Need to Know." As the title implies, this was written before the Aug. 31 deadline for U.S. troops to leave. I will quote each point and give a summary of the explanation:

1. Christians in Afghanistan live in the second-worst country for Christians, according to the Open Doors World Watch List. Only North Korea is considered more dangerous. When a Muslim converts to Christianity it is believed to be apostacy and is punishable by death. The only hope for these Christians is to escape to another country.

2. Pope Francis has asked Christians to fast and pray for the people of Afghanistan. He states that the situation in Afghanistan demands that we not remain indifferent. We should intensify our prayer and fast as we ask the Lord for mercy and forgiveness. Fasting is giving up food or something else to help us focus on prayer. Officially, there are less than ten thousand Christians in Afghanistan, but the number could be higher.

3. The U.S. government has not agreed to provide Christians with a special status that would allow them to enter the U.S. despite efforts by several humanitarian organizations and even members of Congress requesting special status for them. Special designations include journalists, pilots, academics, civil society and women at risk, to name a few, but not Christians or other religious minorities. Promises of safe passage to the airport being guaranteed by the Taliban, untrue by many accounts, never applied to Christians.