No more auctions

McClean died in 1850, leaving his estate in jeopardy. Administrators rented the tanyard and hired out the slaves to provide income for widow Margaret and children. Annually, McClean slaves were paraded to the markethouse at the public square to be inspected and bid upon by people who had no interest or means to own a slave, but rented their bodies as laborers for yearlong contracts.

Harriet married Jim in the "custom of slaves" in 1853, but they were denied a life together until 1858, when Harriet, and their three children, were purchased from McClean by Jim's owner. Sales usually separated families. This transaction united, but still denied freedom. Ironically, the Civil War kindled hopes of freedom, and the family made a bold, courageous, but risk-filled decision. Jim volunteered for military service the first day enlistment of blacks was allowed in Cape Girardeau, leaving his family and slavery, but tragically dying in service.

Widowed at the dawn of freedom, Harriet faced many challenges. Defying social norms, the illiterate Harriet, with the guidance of lawyer Hamilton G. Wilson, applied for war widow's pension. Her first claim was rejected -- the former slave lacked supporting documents. But Wilson persisted, added testimony of former owners, until Harriet's pension was granted. Harriet toiled as a laundress, combining wages earned from washing dirty laundry with pension, and became one of the first women of color to own property in Cape Girardeau. From her home at Middle and Jefferson streets, Harriet ran her business, raised her educated children, paid taxes and, when she died, in 1897, left a legal will to distribute assets among her heirs.

Unanimous consent of the City Council of the City of Cape Girardeau ascribed the names of Harriet and James Ivers to the public square in June 2017. A future column will feature James Ivers' story.