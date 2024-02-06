No greater love

By Tyler Tankersley

As I write this column, I am sitting on a CRJ700 jet flying to Baltimore to be present at John Hopkins Hospital. The reason for the trip is that my best friend since middle school, Phillip, is donating a third of his liver to a cousin in need of a life-saving transplant.

Phillip knows the risks involved. However, he has a steely determination to be willing to lay down his very life if it means that it can save the life of another. When he told me of his decision to move forward with the selection process, he looked me square in the eyes and firmly stated, "I am willing to die for this."

I can't help but think of the Gospel of John. Near its end, Jesus is sitting down with his disciples to celebrate the Passover. After disrupting their ideas of leadership and washing their feet, Jesus begins an extended time of teaching. This is known as Jesus' Farewell Discourse.

At one point during this final teaching, Jesus says, "No one has greater love than this, to lay down one's life for one's friends" (John 15:13). The disciples had no way of knowing Jesus was referencing his own crucifixion that would take place in less than 24 hours.

Jesus, however, was also no doubt alluding to the fact the majority of his disciples would be asked to lay down their very lives for their faith in the Gospel. In fact, the Farewell Discourse is not a teaching we can theologically hold at arm's length. Jesus will not let us off the hook that easily. At one point he says to his disciples, "Just as I have loved you, you also should love another" (John 13:34).