No excuse to persecute

When things get difficult, people start looking to see who is to blame. Everyone knows that the epicenter of COVID-19 was Wuhan, China. Somewhere along the line, it became inappropriate to mention the origin of this global pandemic. Unfortunately, the visceral tendency to assign blame has shifted from the obvious, China, to a less convincing target -- the Evangelicals. Are evangelical Christians responsible for the spread of the virus?

Evangelicals are defined as a group within Christianity that is conservative, has definite beliefs and tries to convince others of their beliefs. According to Katherine Stewart of the New York Times, it is OK to blame evangelical Christians for the spread of the coronavirus. She has gone on the offense against Evangelicals by writing columns with scathing titles such as, "The Religious Right's Hostility to Science is Crippling Our Coronavirus Response." Another column is titled, "The Road to Coronavirus Hell Was Paved By Evangelicals." She implies that all Evangelicals deny science because they voted for President Trump. Like many who oppose the current administration, she makes blanket statements about everyone who voted for this president.

As one who is targeted by such brutal statements, I must address this accusation. Most evangelical churches have closed their buildings for services. Why is it OK to attack Christians? What if we replaced the terms "Evangelical" or "Religious Right" with any other religion, race or political affiliation? Marxism teaches that it is always OK to attack those who are in the majority or who hold power. Perhaps that is what motivates some people to target majority groups in a way that is unfair and dishonest?

Rodney Howard-Browne, pastor of The River at Tampa Bay Church, was arrested at his home Monday. His crime was holding church services Sunday in a county where a social distancing order was in place. Stewart previously singled out Howard-Browne in the New York Times. According to an article by Liberty Council, who is representing Howard-Browne, the church had several measures in place to protect attendees from contracting COVID-19. It will come down to a matter of interpreting the Hillsborough County's administrative order. Apparently, that order includes 42 paragraphs of exceptions.