No, DeSantis isn't worse than Trump

If you thought Donald Trump represented a unique danger to the American system of government, you obviously haven't been paying attention to the growing menace from Tallahassee.

Some of the same commentators whose hair has been on fire about Trump are now warning that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is "more of a threat" and "far more dangerous."

This is an extraordinary level of hysteria over a competent, popular Sunbelt governor who has never schemed to reverse the outcome of an election.

The DeSantis-hating opponents of Trump are effectively saying, "Sure, Donald Trump led an insurrection and represents an ongoing threat to American democracy, but hey, that other guy refused to let schools impose mask mandates on kids — he's much worse."

Progressives need to decide whether they consider a possible repeat of a Trump-led efforts to undermine a presidential election the chief danger to our system, or whether they consider populist-inflected conservatism itself the real peril.

If it is the former, DeSantis is the way out of the purported crisis. If it is the latter, DeSantis is indeed a bigger threat than Trump, since he'd have a better chance of winning a 2024 race and a better chance of governing effectively.

By any reasonable standard, DeSantis's supposed sins are peccadilloes compared to Trump's failings.

Trump tried to bully his vice president into changing or blocking the counting of the electoral votes and then watched as a braying mob targeted him; DeSantis ended COVID strictures much earlier than his blue state counterparts.

Trump may or may not have lunged at the steering wheel of his SUV as it took him back to the White House on Jan. 6 instead of to the Capitol; DeSantis signed a bill to prevent kids from being taught gender ideology in grades K-3.

Trump has continued to promote conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and endorse candidates who believe in them; DeSantis criticized Anthony Fauci.